Sharing this review after buying the dress and lehenga .
It's the best purchase of all I have made via online
The design,unique details and fit, Everything is perfect
Will look forward to more shopping experience
I purchased a blouse from Peeli Dori. It’s the prettiest blouse I own right now. Fits perfectly and I loved all the intricate details. The product is chic and the quality is top notch. Super happy!
Thanks team Peeli Dori for your beautiful collection and amazing, gorgeous products!
Do not ever buy from
here. They loot people. They sell defective items which are anyway of subpar quality and then dont even accept their mistake.
If you want to save yourself from a headache, never even look at their store.
Really bad service and people.