Peeli Dori
Designers in New Delhi
    • Services
    Interior design manufacturing product design
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    5K/2, Jungi Lane, Shahpur Jat
    110049 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9711345160 Www.peelidori.com

    Reviews

    Bhavya Sri
    Sharing this review after buying the dress and lehenga . It's the best purchase of all I have made via online The design,unique details and fit, Everything is perfect Will look forward to more shopping experience
    5 months ago
    Aishwarya Lohi
    I purchased a blouse from Peeli Dori. It’s the prettiest blouse I own right now. Fits perfectly and I loved all the intricate details. The product is chic and the quality is top notch. Super happy! Thanks team Peeli Dori for your beautiful collection and amazing, gorgeous products!
    5 months ago
    Chetna Gupta
    Do not ever buy from here. They loot people. They sell defective items which are anyway of subpar quality and then dont even accept their mistake. If you want to save yourself from a headache, never even look at their store. Really bad service and people.
    8 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
