Srujan Interiors &amp; Architects Pvt Ltd
Architects in Sangli
Reviews (7)
    • PNG Showroom Ratnagiri, Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd
    PNG Showroom Ratnagiri, Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd
    PNG Showroom Ratnagiri, Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd
    +5
    PNG Showroom Ratnagiri
    Mr Mulla Residence , Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd Modern style bedroom
    Mr Mulla Residence , Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Mr Mulla Residence , Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd Modern nursery/kids room
    +5
    Mr Mulla Residence
    P N G Jewellers Showroom, Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd Rooms
    P N G Jewellers Showroom

    About Us  Fifteen Years back two friends started their individual Architectural practice in two different town districts, Kolhapur and Sangli.

    With distinct designing and styles but similar client centered, quality oriented professional approach ; like rolling seashore sand they rolled into a partnership- naturally, under the firm name - 

                                   CUBE GOKHALE & ASSOCIATES 

    "Bambaiya Practice" was a far away dream for a firm from an interior parts of the state. Ultimately dedication paid off. Architectural, interior and infrastructural projects started flowing in from all parts of Maharashtra. The variety ranging from hospitals to banks and from eco - friendly constructions to mega highway related developements. Propelled by a gathered confidence due to diverse technical knowledge and support they took a new venture, opening an office in MUMBAI the - CORPORATE CAPITOL CITY . Now as -

                                   M/S SRUJAN INTERIORS 

    Within two years of its conception not only SRUJAN survived but has established its name. With a new full fledge Corporate office in BELAPUR, equipped with high experience and qualification ratio staff. now a private limited firm -

                                   SRUJAN INTERIORS AND ARCHITECTS PVT. LTD.  is ready with it's launching pad and a will 

                                   to fly with the CORPORATE EAGLES.

    Services
    • Architectural
    • Interior Designing & Project Managment Consultants
    Service areas
    All over Maharashtra
    Address
    Shridhar , Opposite Radha Soami Satsang Beas Sangli Miraj Road
    416416 Sangli
    India
    +91-2332305602 siapl.com

    Reviews

    Sudhendra Khadilkar
    Excellent
    about 2 months ago
    rupesh kamble
    Really good
    8 months ago
    nayaz shekh
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
