About Us Fifteen Years back two friends started their individual Architectural practice in two different town districts, Kolhapur and Sangli.

With distinct designing and styles but similar client centered, quality oriented professional approach ; like rolling seashore sand they rolled into a partnership- naturally, under the firm name -

CUBE GOKHALE & ASSOCIATES

"Bambaiya Practice" was a far away dream for a firm from an interior parts of the state. Ultimately dedication paid off. Architectural, interior and infrastructural projects started flowing in from all parts of Maharashtra. The variety ranging from hospitals to banks and from eco - friendly constructions to mega highway related developements. Propelled by a gathered confidence due to diverse technical knowledge and support they took a new venture, opening an office in MUMBAI the - CORPORATE CAPITOL CITY . Now as -

M/S SRUJAN INTERIORS

Within two years of its conception not only SRUJAN survived but has established its name. With a new full fledge Corporate office in BELAPUR, equipped with high experience and qualification ratio staff. now a private limited firm -

SRUJAN INTERIORS AND ARCHITECTS PVT. LTD. is ready with it's launching pad and a will

to fly with the CORPORATE EAGLES.