Anshika Handicrafts
Gardeners in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Services

  • garden decorative
  • home decorative items
  • gifts items

Projects

    • Garden Decorative Items, Anshika Handicrafts Anshika Handicrafts Garden Plants & flowers Glass Black
    Garden Decorative Items

    We, are “Anshika Handicrafts”, manufacturing, and Wholesalesupplying an extensive collection of   garden decorative items. METAL BASKETS AND PLANTERS, FLOWER   POTS, Gifts   Baskets and   GLASS Terrarium AND SMALL GLASS Terrarium Handmade Items, etc. We also provide of decorative varieties of fancy and HANDMADE items which are manufactured . We have been accredited for pioneering efforts in discovering a whole new world of decorative items. Our products provide looks of kingly palace, are elegant and decorative having luxurious fine natural quality, are cut to size suitable for any surface processing and are available in various big slab sizes as well. The products bear intricate clustered patterns and features, attractive color combinations along with beauty and strength. To suit the different requirements of patrons, we provide these gift items and other products in plethora of designs, colors, patterns and sizes, colors. Moreover, we also provide these products in accordance with the detailed specifications

    contact me-   anshikahandicrafts99@gmail.com

    Service areas
    Company awards
    N/A
    Address
    sambhal baypass road saraswati vihar moradabad
    244001 Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
    India
    +91-9927190092 www.facebook.com/anshika.handicrafts.31
    Legal disclosure

    N/A

