Less is MORE -Architects &amp; Interior designer
Architects in Ahmedabad
    • AURUM SKY-science city Ahmedabad, Less is MORE -Architects & Interior designer Less is MORE -Architects & Interior designer BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Metallic/Silver
    AURUM SKY-science city Ahmedabad, Less is MORE -Architects & Interior designer Less is MORE -Architects & Interior designer BedroomSofas & chaise longue
    AURUM SKY-science city Ahmedabad, Less is MORE -Architects & Interior designer Less is MORE -Architects & Interior designer Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    +7
    AURUM SKY-science city Ahmedabad
    Penthouse- Residential interiors, Less is MORE -Architects & Interior designer Less is MORE -Architects & Interior designer BedroomBeds & headboards Solid Wood Pink
    Penthouse- Residential interiors, Less is MORE -Architects & Interior designer Less is MORE -Architects & Interior designer BedroomAccessories & decoration Solid Wood Pink
    Penthouse- Residential interiors, Less is MORE -Architects & Interior designer Less is MORE -Architects & Interior designer Dining roomChairs & benches Solid Wood Purple/Violet
    +8
    Penthouse- Residential interiors

    As the Firm’s name describes the Architect

    & Interior designer duo believes in & are firm believer in famous quote of renowned Architect  Ludwig Mies. van der rohe.

    Minimalism and Minimalistic design approach is the key
    in today’s contemporary world and same has been included in each and every design task that has been taken by Less is More –Architects & interior designers.

    Services
    • Architects & interior designers for Private residences
    • commercial office spaces
    • showrooms & Hospital interiors
    Service areas
    • Architecture layout plans with interiors
    • Rendered interior elevations
    • Project co-ordination & Estimation.
    • Ahmedabad
    Company awards
    Commendation for IIID-2013 Anchor Awards for low budget private residence  interior in Baroda,Gujarat.
    Address
    B-302,TITANIUM HEIGHTS,OPP VODAFONE HOUSE,NR.RIVERA BLUES,PRAHLADNAGAR CORPORATE ROAD
    380015 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-9879610170
