Bhuvith Creations is an architecture practice based in, India, founded by architects Anjanesh Goyal and Aastha Goyal, that mainly makes (or remakes) buildings, and also takes up projects in graphic design, urban planning and research.

Our practice is a mode through which we can explore multiple queries simultaneously. In each project there is an opportunity to search, discover, answer. Our questions are linked by the way we see the world, but the variety of scale, of place, of material, lets us explore the uncharted, discover the unexpected, and surprise ourselves with what we make. We combine a materially sensitive approach to design with respect for the context into which each project is placed. Each celebrates its context through a considered relationship with the physical and social condition of its surroundings. We look at design as a series of systems; of pieces working together whose addition and combination adds to a whole that works in conjunction with human created, urban or rural networks, and with the natural systems of sun, wind, rain, growth and decay that permeate our lives. We work at any scale, taking on projects of furniture and object design, interiors, renovations, additions, residential, institutional and commercial architecture. In each we look at how to transform the existing through introduction of the new, attempting to redefine the context and rediscover possibilities.