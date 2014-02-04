As an interior design firm we have established our concern in 2008, We started within the name of MS PVC interior and now we changed our name to SAPE interiors, we have well trained PVC Interior design people with us, Our carpenter is expertise in PVC Modular kitchen, PVC Pooja unit, PVC TV Unit, PVC Loft covering, PVC wardrobes, PVC shoe rack, PVC bookshelf, PVC doors, So far we have done around 3500 homes in entire south India, Our motto is to provide quality service in minimum cost with highly durable work, As PVC is concern is highly durable and low maintenance is required.