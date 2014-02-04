Your browser is out-of-date.

SAPE Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hosur
Reviews (5)
    SAPE Interiors
    SAPE Interiors
    SAPE Interiors
    As an interior design firm we have established our concern in 2008, We started within the name of MS PVC interior and now we changed our name to SAPE interiors, we have well trained PVC Interior design people with us, Our carpenter is expertise in PVC Modular kitchen, PVC Pooja unit, PVC TV Unit, PVC Loft covering, PVC wardrobes, PVC shoe rack, PVC bookshelf, PVC doors, So far we have done around 3500 homes in entire south India, Our motto is to provide quality service in minimum cost with highly durable work, As PVC is concern is highly durable and low maintenance is required.  

    Services
    • PVC Modular kitchen
    • PVC Pooja unit
    • PVC TV Unit
    • PVC Loft covering
    • PVC wardrobes
    • PVC shoe rack
    • PVC bookshelf
    • PVC doors
    Service areas
    • Hosur
    • Bangalore
    • Krishnagiri
    • Dharmapuri
    • Salem
    • Namakkal
    • Coimbatore & Hindupur
    Address
    No. 64, 6th cross, maruthi nagar, dharga
    635126 Hosur
    India
    +91-7810019080 www.sape.pvcinteriordesign.com

    Reviews

    Anchal Garg
    over 1 year ago
    Syed
    Done excellent job in quick time
    over 2 years ago
    subash
    The commitment was good, they did the job on time with fabulous finishing
    over 2 years ago
