Bohemian Homes
    • Bohemian Homes
    Bohemian Homes
    Bohemian Homes
    Bohemian Homes, a luxury home/office restyling firm is the brainchild of Loren & Puneet! We create luxuries locally and globally; turnkey is too commercial a word for our creativity! Our concept store stores furniture, customized light fixtures, flowers , mirrors, furnishings and all things nautical.Every piece is customized to the homeowner 's need and designed to perfection. Call us the vintage wonders, our fusion creats timeless spaces!

    Interior & exterior designing
    • India & the rest of the world
    • Mandi Gobindgarh
    Address
    Sco-45/sec-18-a, g t road, ajnali bypass lane, sirhind side
    147301 Mandi Gobindgarh
    India
    +91-9872332121 Www.thebohemianhomes.com
