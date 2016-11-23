Your browser is out-of-date.

Atharva PVC Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    We have the expertise in PVC wardrobes, PVC kitchen cabinet, PVC loft covering, PVC dressing table, PVC showcases, PVC pooja room, PVC cupboards, PVC book shelf, PVC storage box, PVC doors, PVC ceiling & PVC wall paneling.
    We will help you to fulfill your Dreams within the Minimum budget. Our target has always been a Timely service with the Best quality and Optimum cost."

    PVC features : 

    100% Water Proof Cost is Lesser than wood 100% Moisture Proof 100% Termite & borer Proof Heat Resistance Rust / Rot Proof No expansion or contraction UV / weather proof High durability & Wide colour range Mainte ance free No need to Painting/varnishing/Polish Excellent finish

    Services
    • We have the expertise in PVC wardrobes
    • PVC kitchen cabinet
    • PVC loft covering
    • PVC dressing table
    • PVC showcases
    • PVC pooja room
    • PVC cupboards
    • PVC book shelf
    • PVC storage box
    • PVC doors
    • PVC ceiling & PVC wall paneling.
    Service areas
    • Bangalore
    • Tamilnadu & Hyderabad
    Address
    4th Main, 3rd Cross, Roopena Agrahara, Silk Board
    560068 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9738005577 www.Atharvapvcinteriors.com

    Reviews

    selvakumarid15
    Wonderful job done by Atharva pvc interiors. Finished my home interior work in less cost.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    indira100484
    Good quality and Awesome look. I have completed the interior work for my 2bhk house with in 1.7lakh. Instead of spending 4/5 lakh for interior work I would suggest to go with pvc interior works. Thanks to Atharva pvc interiors.
    over 5 years ago
    Project date: December 2016
    vinodram23in
    Good work by the team. The work completes as expected and very satisfied.
    about 5 years ago
    Project date: February 2017
