Spacemekk Designers p.LTD
Interior Architects in Pune
Projects

    • Shankeshwar royal office, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Classic airports Stone Wood effect
    Shankeshwar royal office, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Classic airports Stone Grey
    Shankeshwar royal office, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Classic airports Stone Grey
    +8
    Shankeshwar royal office
    Bungalow, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Front doors Wood Wood effect
    Bungalow, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Bungalows Stone Wood effect
    Bungalow, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Bungalows Stone Wood effect
    +19
    Bungalow
    Bungalow, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Small bedroom Marble Black
    Bungalow, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Small bedroom Marble Yellow
    Bungalow, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Small bedroom Wood Wood effect
    +12
    Bungalow
    Residential, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Classic style doors Wood Wood effect
    Residential, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Classic style living room Marble Brown
    Residential, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Classic style living room Marble Brown
    +14
    Residential
    Bungalow, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Front doors Wood Wood effect
    Bungalow, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Classic style living room Marble White
    Bungalow, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Classic style living room Marble White
    +17
    Bungalow
    Residential, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Classic airports Wood Brown
    Residential, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Classic airports Wood White
    Residential, Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Spacemekk Designers p.LTD Classic airports Marble White
    +12
    Residential
    Show all 9 projects

    Our forte is attention to details and customization. Honesty to design,
    client satisfaction, and sustainability are the driving forces, along with the ability to constantly explore & evolve.We are dedicated to unique design approaches adapted to each project, and achieving a balance between functionality & aesthetics, context, climate, material, cost & time-frame.

    Services
    Architectural and interior design services
    Service areas
    All over India and Pune
    Company awards
    A & I Awards
    Address
    MSR CAPITAL,second floor off no.11 &12 .pimpri pune.
    411018 Pune
    India
    +91-9850062669 spacemekk.com
