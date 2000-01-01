Our forte is attention to details and customization. Honesty to design,
client satisfaction, and sustainability are the driving forces, along with the ability to constantly explore & evolve.We are dedicated to unique design approaches adapted to each project, and achieving a balance between functionality & aesthetics, context, climate, material, cost & time-frame.
- Services
- Architectural and interior design services
- Service areas
- All over India and Pune
- Company awards
- A & I Awards
- Address
-
MSR CAPITAL,second floor off no.11 &12 .pimpri pune.
411018 Pune
India
+91-9850062669 spacemekk.com