Murali architects
Architects in Chennai
    Anwar salim and sabeena saleem s residence
    House of Dr. Hariharan
    shanthi priya n mohan 's Residence @ ECR in 1450 sq feet site
    Sajeev kumar and family's Residence at Girugambakkam
    Mr & Mrs Pannerselvam's Residence

    Murali architects, one of the innovative design practices in Tamil Nadu, offers services in Architecture and Interior design.

    An excellent team of Architects, Interior Designers, Civil engineers headed by the chief architect M.Murali, M.Arch., (Mc Gill –Canada) creates innovative and inspiring residential,commercial,institutional and hospital projects. Our projects are unique and possess qualitative architecture as an outcome of commitment to our core value of design excellence and are dedicated to research & development. We are proud of our reputation for quality design and efficient project management giving succesful design solutions. From the scribble for design to contract administration, we work tirelessly for a succesful and satisfactory outcome to you, our clients.

    Service areas
    CHENNAI
    Address
    600020 Chennai
    India
