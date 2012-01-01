Your browser is out-of-date.

Synergy Designs
Architects in Jaipur
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
    • SYNERGY designs is a young and dynamic architectural
    practice based in Jaipur, India. It was established in 2012 by Poonam and Kaushik, with 10 years of experience in the architectural field. The duo has spent 6 years working in the UK before starting their own practice.

    Our design philisophy allows us to create something special for each client and we deliver in the desired time frame. We process the client’s needs first from the basic facts of a brief to their hopes for the project, likes and dislikes, their passions and interests, and from this we develop a concept, which then takes shape and built form.

    Services
    Designing & Planning
    Service areas
    jaipur
    Address
    E-803 MAHMA IRIS -2
    302019 Jaipur
    India
    +91-9571380341 www.synergydesigns.co.in

    Reviews

    Rajeev Bhargava
    Very professional architect and interior services, committed to words and with experienced team .
    about 1 month ago
    akshay sancheti
    small office with good young minds in it
    over 4 years ago
    Hitendra Gupta
    Synergy designs is good choice for a new and creative ideas for business and home decor. I experienced it very well.
    almost 2 years ago
