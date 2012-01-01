SYNERGY designs is a young and dynamic architectural

practice based in Jaipur, India. It was established in 2012 by Poonam and Kaushik, with 10 years of experience in the architectural field. The duo has spent 6 years working in the UK before starting their own practice.

Our design philisophy allows us to create something special for each client and we deliver in the desired time frame. We process the client’s needs first from the basic facts of a brief to their hopes for the project, likes and dislikes, their passions and interests, and from this we develop a concept, which then takes shape and built form.