DESIGN CREATION I
Interior Architects in Hubli
    • RESIDENTIAL APARTMENT , DESIGN CREATION I DESIGN CREATION I Modern houses Brown
    RESIDENTIAL APARTMENT

    ABOUT US :

    Design Creation  I Studio is an multi-disciplinary design practice firm whose work seamlessly weaves interior and exterior spaces, from large architectural ideas to the smallest of furniture details. The team member s at DC I  is from diverse disciplines of Architecture, Interior Design, Exhibition Design, Furniture design, & Graphic Design.

     Design creation i studio is based in Hubli, India, and was established by Pavan V. Kulkarni.

    The firm create a versatile body of work ranging from architecture and interiors of residences and corporate offices to retail and hospitality spaces.

    The firm  works at a variety of scales and situates its projects within a wider research context.  The studio believes in constantly exploring the parameters of design and blurring the boundaries between Architecture, Interiors, landscape and sustainability.

    The studio works closely on each program through an integrated approach, which is complex, generative and moves beyond the digital technique towards an experiential sophistication.

    We believe that each project is a singularity, built on a unique site, for a particular client at a specific time. It will never happen again. Each project, a beginning, a movement towards an unknown end. Our approach, while informed by our previous projects, is not guided or limited by them.

    Services
    Interior Designing. Architectural Interiors. Design Consultancy. Project Management Turnkey Fit Out Contract Graphic Designing
    Service areas
    KARNATAKA and HUBLI
    Address
    T-12,EUREKA TOWERS ,TRAFFIC ISLAND
    580028 Hubli
    India
    +91-9886338663
