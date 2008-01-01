SDA Designs

Over the course of two decades SDA Designs have helped shape several interior and architectural projects, spanning across India, U.A.E. & K.S.A., offering services comprising conceptualization, planning, strategy, project management and more. SDA Designs cater to a wide array of projects, varying in nature and scale, from homes, offices, industrial complexes, hospitality sector, etc.

Living in a globally accessible world, SDA Designs moves forward with awareness, providing design and planning that not only reflects this, but foresees growth of space as well as its occupants.

Interiors

Every space has a purpose, which is to be occupied, where the nature of occupancy may vary from being a home, an office, a hotel, etc., giving a narrative of how it will be utilized on a daily basis. This individual character of a space is as unique as our patrons. Our goal at SDA Designs is to create and inspire from this uniqueness, providing refined, bespoke design, increasing efficiency, where connections are made at a personal level.

Designing for interiors often involves modifying existing spaces to adapt to a new purpose. Our process begins with understanding the conditions that led to the original design, followed by interpretation for new use. Working closely with our patrons we create plans and designs as per their requirement and schedule. We remain involved through and even after completion, and have proven successful time and again.

Architecture

We see architecture as a story, unfolding through the people who bring life to it. Our design aims to honor the patron, whose vision and intention we bring to form, the community whose values we reflect in our planning, and the surroundings that will interact with our creation.

Our team of architectural and interior designers works to create buildings and experiences that become landmarks for communities and regions. We bring onboard a dynamic range of people to tie in all the aspects of a building, best of their class services, amenities, with delicate attention to detail with sustainability.