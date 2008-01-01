Your browser is out-of-date.

SDA designs
Interior Architects in Mumbai
Reviews
Projects

    • Villa At Dubai, SDA designs SDA designs Classic style houses
    Villa At Dubai, SDA designs SDA designs Classic style houses
    Villa At Dubai
    Grand Residency-Service Apartments, Mumbai., SDA designs SDA designs Commercial spaces
    Grand Residency-Service Apartments, Mumbai., SDA designs SDA designs Commercial spaces
    Grand Residency-Service Apartments, Mumbai., SDA designs SDA designs Commercial spaces
    Grand Residency-Service Apartments, Mumbai.
    Bridal Room, Mumbai., SDA designs SDA designs Eclectic style bedroom
    Bridal Room, Mumbai., SDA designs SDA designs Eclectic style bedroom
    Bridal Room, Mumbai., SDA designs SDA designs Eclectic style bedroom
    Bridal Room, Mumbai.

    SDA Designs  

    Over the course of two decades SDA Designs have helped shape several interior and architectural projects, spanning across India, U.A.E. & K.S.A., offering services comprising  conceptualization, planning, strategy, project management and more. SDA Designs cater to a wide array of projects, varying in nature and scale, from homes, offices, industrial complexes, hospitality sector, etc.

    Living in a globally accessible world, SDA Designs moves forward with awareness, providing design and planning that not only reflects this, but foresees growth of space as well as its occupants.

    Interiors

    Every space has a purpose, which is to be occupied, where the nature of occupancy may vary from being a home, an office, a hotel, etc., giving a narrative of how it will be utilized on a daily basis. This individual character of a space is as unique as our patrons. Our goal at SDA Designs is to create and inspire from this uniqueness, providing refined, bespoke design, increasing efficiency, where connections are made at a personal level.

    Designing for interiors often involves modifying existing spaces to adapt to a new purpose. Our process begins with understanding the conditions that led to the original design, followed by interpretation for new use.  Working closely with our patrons we create plans and designs as per their requirement and schedule. We remain involved through and even after completion, and have proven successful time and again.

    Architecture

    We see architecture as a story, unfolding through the people who bring life to it. Our design aims to honor the patron, whose vision and intention we bring to form, the community whose values we reflect in our planning, and the surroundings that will interact with our creation.

    Our team of architectural and interior designers works to create buildings and experiences that become landmarks for communities and regions. We bring onboard a dynamic range of people to tie in all the aspects of a building, best of their class services, amenities, with delicate attention to detail with sustainability.

    Services
    Architectural & Interior Design
    Service areas
    Globally and MUMBAI
    Address
    204, Dheeraj Arcade, Pali Junction
    400050 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9819343437 www.sdadesigns.co.in

    Reviews

    Rahul Ahluwalia
    4 months ago
    Mohammed Duberia
    over 6 years ago
    hridaynarayan singh
    over 6 years ago
