Destiny Seatings
Furniture & Accessories in Gurgaon
    • Best Quality Office Furniture Manufacturer in Gurgaon,Noida,ncr,India, Destiny Seatings Destiny Seatings HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood Green
    Best Quality Office Furniture Manufacturer in Gurgaon,Noida,ncr,India

    Destiny Seatings has built its reputation on a commitment to providing quality products and services while rapidly responding to our clients needs for office furniture. A primary strategy is superior customer satisfaction. Destiny Seatings constantly analyzes market needs around the major / minor cities in all over India to develop a full range of products for business, industry.

    Services
    Office Furniture and Office Chairs
    Service areas
    Address
    Plot No. 18, Lane No. 9, Kadipur Industrial Area, Pataudi Road, Gurgaon-122001 (HR) India
    122001 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-1246471466 www.destinyseatings.com

    Reviews

    Sunil Kumar Prasad
    I would like to highly recommend for Office Furniture, Restaurants Furniture, Canteen Furniture and School Furniture. You will get the best quality for the furniture.
    4 months ago
    Neha Kushwaha
    This is the best place to busy all types of Furniture for your homes, office, restaurant, school and canteen. Best place with the best prices.
    4 months ago
    Sunil Bishnoi
    good i like ur presentation style .......
    over 6 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
