TreeHouse Inc.
Architects in Vasco-Da-Gama
    • We are an infrastructure of designers and skilled craftsmen who design and build the work directly.

    Together, projects are developed through careful consideration of place and a practice that draws from traditional skills, local building techniques, materials, and an ingenuity arising from limited resources. The essence of our work lies in the relationship between land and architecture, it requires coming to terms with the presence of the environment through the succession of seasons. 

    Our attempt is to remain intuitive, and look for a space to initiate a dialogue. It is through this practice that the matter being observed naturally reveals itself.

    Services
    Architecture & Interior design
    Service areas
    Goa and Vasco-da-gama
    Address
    12, Monica Apts.,
    403711 Vasco-Da-Gama
    India
    +91-7875045154
