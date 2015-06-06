Legal disclosure

The firm Mobius Architects started in 2011.

The practice has experience in following categories:1. Interior designing of bungalows, apartments, offices, boutique.2. Architectural consultancy for residential schemes, commercial and urban design.With an enthusiastic approach to architecture, the collaborators that work in the studio are talented and motivated and provide every client with a one to one service throughout their project. This personal approach is achieved by controlling the number of projects in the office and a belief that one project of quality is more rewarding than five mediocre projects. Over the last few years the practice has built up a portfolio of prestigious residential properties. These homes have been designed for clients who have a passion for a quality product and understand the value of an innovative and pragmatic design process.