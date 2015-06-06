Your browser is out-of-date.

Mobius Architects
Architects in Navi Mumbai
    • Specialty Clinic, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects
    Specialty Clinic, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects
    Specialty Clinic, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects
    +1
    Specialty Clinic
    Landmark Creators, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects
    Landmark Creators, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects
    Landmark Creators, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects
    +2
    Landmark Creators
    Shanti Villa, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Eclectic style living room
    Shanti Villa, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Eclectic style dining room
    Shanti Villa, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Eclectic style living room
    +10
    Shanti Villa
    Private Bungalow, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects BedroomBeds & headboards
    Private Bungalow, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Private Bungalow, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects BedroomSofas & chaise longue
    +4
    Private Bungalow
    Rainbow String Botique, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects
    Rainbow String Botique, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects
    Rainbow String Botique, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Asian style walls & floors
    +1
    Rainbow String Botique
    Rhythm Apartment, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Modern nursery/kids room
    Rhythm Apartment, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Modern nursery/kids room
    Rhythm Apartment, Mobius Architects Mobius Architects Modern style bedroom
    +5
    Rhythm Apartment
    Mobius Architects is multi-dimensional firm based out of Mumbai; specializing in Architecture,Urban planning and Interior designing. Design at Mobius is Led by Megha Harkut Laddha. The firm follows inventive approach to construction in rhythm with concept, to achieve an elegant end product.

    Services
    • 1.Architecture. (Bungalow
    • Residential Building
    • Commercial Buildings
    • Mall
    • Hospital
    • Institutional
    • Temple) 2.Interior Design. (Office
    • Bungalow
    • Apartment
    • Shop
    • Clinic
    • Restaurant
    • etc) 3.Master Planning. (Layout
    • Zoning
    • Township
    • Plaza) 4.Landscape Design 5.Turnkey Solution. (Minimum budget of 15L )
    Service areas
    Construction Industry /Architectural Design and Execution / Interior Designing / Turnkey services
    Company awards
    Customer Satisfaction . We can share data of our clients who are satisfied with our design, quality ,services and authenticity.
    Address
    6, Shiv Triveni Galleria, Sector 8, Sanpada
    400705 Navi Mumbai
    India
    +91-2227752655 www.mobiusarchitects.co.in
    The firm Mobius Architects started in 2011.

    The practice has experience in following categories:1. Interior designing of bungalows, apartments, offices, boutique.2. Architectural consultancy for residential schemes, commercial and urban design.With an enthusiastic approach to architecture, the collaborators that work in the studio are talented and motivated and provide every client with a one to one service throughout their project. This personal approach is achieved by controlling the number of projects in the office and a belief that one project of quality is more rewarding than five mediocre projects. Over the last few years the practice has built up a portfolio of prestigious residential properties. These homes have been designed for clients who have a passion for a quality product and understand the value of an innovative and pragmatic design process.

