Mobius Architects is multi-dimensional firm based out of Mumbai; specializing in Architecture,Urban planning and Interior designing. Design at Mobius is Led by Megha Harkut Laddha. The firm follows inventive approach to construction in rhythm with concept, to achieve an elegant end product.
- Services
- 1.Architecture. (Bungalow
- Residential Building
- Commercial Buildings
- Mall
- Hospital
- Institutional
- Temple) 2.Interior Design. (Office
- Bungalow
- Apartment
- Shop
- Clinic
- Restaurant
- etc) 3.Master Planning. (Layout
- Zoning
- Township
- Plaza) 4.Landscape Design 5.Turnkey Solution. (Minimum budget of 15L )
- Show all 16 services
- Service areas
- Construction Industry /Architectural Design and Execution / Interior Designing / Turnkey services
- Company awards
- Customer Satisfaction . We can share data of our clients who are satisfied with our design, quality ,services and authenticity.
- Address
-
6, Shiv Triveni Galleria, Sector 8, Sanpada
400705 Navi Mumbai
India
+91-2227752655 www.mobiusarchitects.co.in
The firm Mobius Architects started in 2011.
The practice has experience in following categories:1. Interior designing of bungalows, apartments, offices, boutique.2. Architectural consultancy for residential schemes, commercial and urban design.With an enthusiastic approach to architecture, the collaborators that work in the studio are talented and motivated and provide every client with a one to one service throughout their project. This personal approach is achieved by controlling the number of projects in the office and a belief that one project of quality is more rewarding than five mediocre projects. Over the last few years the practice has built up a portfolio of prestigious residential properties. These homes have been designed for clients who have a passion for a quality product and understand the value of an innovative and pragmatic design process.