Peacock Life is a retail venture specialising in designer furniture, lifestyle and interior products. It is steered by Shabnam Gupta, an award winning designer of interiors and architectural projects.

Peacock Life offers a collection of earthy, recycled and environmentally friendly furniture and products that reflect the aesthetic of both the old and the new. It is a treasure trove of unique lighting fixtures, quirky wall hangings, playful accessories and curios handpicked by Shabnam Gupta with her distinct taste for all things beautiful. Known for its unique range of statement-making pieces that use distinctive vibrant colours blended with a certain Indianness,.. Peacock Life can create magic in virtually any space. This young brand’s creative collections are available online within the country and overseas.

Peacock Life knows no boundaries. It has something for everyone!

The moving force behind The Orange Lane, a firm, set up in 2003, which executes interior and architectural design projects, Shabnam Gupta uses spaces to tell stories. All spaces - large and small - are grist to her mill; in her signature style, she infuses them with a wonderful, endearing, idiosyncratic quality. With her practical approach to space management, Shabnam has successfully created iconic projects across categories and cultures. From urban residential to weekend countryside homes, and from lifestyle stores and corporate offices to hospitality projects, her canvas of work encompasses a wide spectrum and has won her wide recognition and multiple awards.



The extension into retail in 2010 in the form of ‘Peacock Life,’ a lifestyle home store, was a natural progression for her.