eurostar kitchen
Carpenters in Hyderabad
Reviews (13)
Services

  • Modular kitchen
  • wardrobes
  • interior decorator
  • pvc kitchen
  • kitchen accessories
    Euro star kitchen - makes your kitchen more aesthetic, functional and convenient to work. Euro Star cuisine made for Indian homes, where we at home use plenty of water in the kitchen, on daily activities. Our modular Euro Star kitchen is well organized, attractive, offers ample storage by optimizing available space and increasing the efficiency of the kitchen

    Service areas
    Hyderabad and Talangana state
    Company awards
    Interior Designer
    Address
    #5-5-695, Goshamahal, Hyderabad – 500082
    500023 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9290180303 www.eurostarkitchen.in
    raghavendar m
    Thanks Mahesh garu and his team for the best interior work done in my flat. After exploring various factors in 2 months in the market, i have chosen the Eurostar kitchen by Mahesh team for my renovation of my flat. I am very happy with the work and suggestions given by him during the cupboards and interiors work. WPC is used completely in my flat, he is the expert in WPC/PVC works.
    5 months ago
    Vinay Babu
    I am totally satisfied with the work executed by Eurostar team. Genuine team. Professional approach. very good job.
    6 months ago
    bhaiyo ka gamer
    Awesome kitchen service 👍👍👍
    7 months ago
