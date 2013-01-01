The firm was established in the year 1995. Modi Srivastava and Associates is highly respected Architectural and Interior Designing firm with a diverse portfolio. Our firm has applied collaborative approaches, innovative ideas and proffessional expertise to the design and construction development. Our motive is to create quality building and spaces so the future can experience and feel the best of these.
- Gujarat Gaurav Award for contribution to E-governance twice .
16 Manisha, Manisha Char Rasta, O.P. Road Vadodara
390020 Vadodara—Gujarat—India
+91-9825252600 www.modisrivastava.com
Modi Srivastava and Associates provides a comprehensive range of architectural services tailored to meet the specific needs and requirements of individual clients. The firm creates aesthetics with a sense of culture, generates sensitivity with a mind of economics.
We do not envisage ourselves as multi-discplined practice, but engage wholly in pioneering architecture.
We do not provide one with the edge but stimulate the future with intrigues.