MODI SRIVASTAVA AND ASSOCIATES
Architects in Vadodara—Gujarat—India
Reviews (14)
Projects

    MSA HOUSE
    MSA HOUSE, MODI SRIVASTAVA AND ASSOCIATES MODI SRIVASTAVA AND ASSOCIATES
    MSA HOUSE, MODI SRIVASTAVA AND ASSOCIATES MODI SRIVASTAVA AND ASSOCIATES
    +12
    MSA HOUSE
    Incredible Landscapes
    Incredible Landscapes, MODI SRIVASTAVA AND ASSOCIATES MODI SRIVASTAVA AND ASSOCIATES
    Incredible Landscapes, MODI SRIVASTAVA AND ASSOCIATES MODI SRIVASTAVA AND ASSOCIATES
    +5
    Incredible Landscapes
    Container Housing
    Container Housing, MODI SRIVASTAVA AND ASSOCIATES MODI SRIVASTAVA AND ASSOCIATES
    Container Housing, MODI SRIVASTAVA AND ASSOCIATES MODI SRIVASTAVA AND ASSOCIATES
    Container Housing

    The firm was established in the year 1995. Modi Srivastava and Associates is highly respected Architectural and Interior Designing firm with a diverse portfolio. Our firm has applied  collaborative approaches, innovative ideas and proffessional expertise to the design and construction development. Our motive is to create quality building and spaces so the future can experience and feel the best of these.

    Services
    Architecture—Interior—Landscape
    Service areas
    • All over India
    • Vadodara—Gujarat—India
    Company awards
    Gujarat Gaurav Award for contribution to E-governance twice .
    Address
    16 Manisha, Manisha Char Rasta, O.P. Road Vadodara
    390020 Vadodara—Gujarat—India
    India
    +91-9825252600 www.modisrivastava.com
    Legal disclosure

    Modi Srivastava and Associates provides a comprehensive range of architectural services tailored to meet the specific needs and requirements of individual clients. The firm creates aesthetics with a sense of culture, generates sensitivity with a mind of economics.

    We do not envisage ourselves as multi-discplined practice, but engage wholly in pioneering architecture.

    We do not provide one with the edge but stimulate the future with intrigues.

    Reviews

    Patel Vaidehi
    Great atmosphere to work, healthy relationship between employees and management.....
    about 2 months ago
    shril soni
    The experience working at MSA under the guidance of AR.Hitesh Modi and AR. Amit Srivastava. A completely enthusiastic environment which pushed me to think beyond ordinary. Team MSA always puts that extra effort for the client to turn their dream into reality with the years of experience. Since 1994 MSA being multidisciplinary firm has produced award winning designs, keeping in mind social and environmental concerns.I feel proud that I have been part of MSA family.
    2 months ago
    Shantilal Rohit
    The best Architecture and Interior designer firm of Vadodara. For any type of design work - Residential, Commercial, Educational, Hospitality / Services, Public spaces etc., Clients / Customer will have been realized great design experience with enthusiastic nature and admirable work culture forever. Proud to have been part of MSA Family great 👍 BOSS @ Ar. Hitesh Modiji and Ar. Amit Srivastavaji at Shrenik Park & Mangaldeep office
    about 2 months ago
    Show all 11 reviews
