Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
AIS Designs
Architects in Mumbai
Overview 12Projects (12) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • RADCLIFFE SCHOOL, AIS Designs AIS Designs
    RADCLIFFE SCHOOL, AIS Designs AIS Designs
    RADCLIFFE SCHOOL
    MODERN VILLA WITH A UNIQUE ARCHITECTURE, AIS Designs AIS Designs
    MODERN VILLA WITH A UNIQUE ARCHITECTURE
    COMMERCIAL OFFICE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs
    COMMERCIAL OFFICE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs
    COMMERCIAL OFFICE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs
    +23
    COMMERCIAL OFFICE INTERIORS
    ICONIC premium luxury Residential building, AIS Designs AIS Designs
    ICONIC premium luxury Residential building, AIS Designs AIS Designs
    ICONIC premium luxury Residential building
    HIGH END BUNGALOW- LONAVALA, AIS Designs AIS Designs
    HIGH END BUNGALOW- LONAVALA, AIS Designs AIS Designs
    HIGH END BUNGALOW- LONAVALA, AIS Designs AIS Designs
    +50
    HIGH END BUNGALOW- LONAVALA
    SHIPPING COMPANY INTERIORS- SEASPAN, AIS Designs AIS Designs
    SHIPPING COMPANY INTERIORS- SEASPAN, AIS Designs AIS Designs
    SHIPPING COMPANY INTERIORS- SEASPAN, AIS Designs AIS Designs
    +23
    SHIPPING COMPANY INTERIORS- SEASPAN
    Show all 12 projects

    AIS Designs, Headed by Ar. Shagufta Rao, is a Mumbai Based Architectural and Interior firm providing luxurious residential condominiums to low cost housing schemes, to High end private Bungalows. Talking about Interiors,The Firm has also catered to many High End Residential Interiors , Bungalow Interiors, Penthouses and Commercial interiors.  

    Services
    Architecture and Interiors
    Service areas
    residential Commercial hospitality Recreational Institutional.
    Address
    Shop No.17, Legend Apts,Behind Grand HYATT Hotel, Santacruz-east
    400055 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9967538969
      Add SEO element