AIS Designs, Headed by Ar. Shagufta Rao, is a Mumbai Based Architectural and Interior firm providing luxurious residential condominiums to low cost housing schemes, to High end private Bungalows. Talking about Interiors,The Firm has also catered to many High End Residential Interiors , Bungalow Interiors, Penthouses and Commercial interiors.
- Services
- Architecture and Interiors
- Service areas
- residential Commercial hospitality Recreational Institutional.
- Address
-
Shop No.17, Legend Apts,Behind Grand HYATT Hotel, Santacruz-east
400055 Mumbai
India
+91-9967538969