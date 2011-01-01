Untitled Design is

a design practice with over a decade of ingenious service and excellence in interior design. With an intent to craft aesthetically efficient environments across diverse sectors of commercial, corporate, residential and hospitality, the emphasis is to bear in mind long-term sustainability including the environmental impact. At Untitled Design, we concern ourselves with more than just the visual and ambient enhancement of an interior space, we seek to optimize and harmonize the uses to which the built environment will be put. Our Core strength is to incorporate local expression in modern spaces that endures the consistent challenges of predictability, while preserving the core value of identity.

The importance of Indian heritage plays a critical role in weaving together various facets of the design & therefore special focus is given to incorporating local art & craft into the finished product. Striving to craft spaces that anticipate the needs of clients and appeal to their emotions, design to us is more than mere aesthetics.Our projects are equipped with various gadgets like security systems, automation, elevators, solar panels and other devices keeping in mind the client’s sensitivity towards technology and conservation. The studio’s efforts have won them many publications, zonal and national awards and accolades, including a mention in the“50 most influential names in architecture and design 2016” in the Sub-continent by AD50