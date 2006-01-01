Your browser is out-of-date.

Woodbarn India Pvt Ltd
Architects in New Delhi
    • Welcome to Woodbarn India!
    Homes with a Green Conscience In operations since 2006, WoodBarn India uses high quality SPF (Spruce Pine Fir) lumber from sustainably managed and protected forests of Canada to deliver turn-key solutions for wooden homes, eco-log huts, vacation homes, farmhouses, outhouses, eco-construction, resorts, gazebos, terrace houses and tree houses. 

    Wood Barn is not just a commercial venture but the coming together of Architects, Entrepreneurs, Engineers and Interior Design specialists to deliver world-class living solutions all across the country.

    Products/Services:

    Wooden and Pre-Fabricated Huts for Resorts

    Eco Friendly Farmhouses, Out Houses and Holiday Homes

    Tree Houses

    Pergolas

    Wooden Decking and Cladding

    Wooden Flooring

    Log Cabins and Offices

    Wooden Dog House

    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    110030 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9811169438 www.woodbarnindia.com
