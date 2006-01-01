Welcome to Woodbarn India!

Homes with a Green Conscience In operations since 2006, WoodBarn India uses high quality SPF (Spruce Pine Fir) lumber from sustainably managed and protected forests of Canada to deliver turn-key solutions for wooden homes, eco-log huts, vacation homes, farmhouses, outhouses, eco-construction, resorts, gazebos, terrace houses and tree houses.

Wood Barn is not just a commercial venture but the coming together of Architects, Entrepreneurs, Engineers and Interior Design specialists to deliver world-class living solutions all across the country.

Products/Services:

Wooden and Pre-Fabricated Huts for Resorts

Eco Friendly Farmhouses, Out Houses and Holiday Homes

Tree Houses

Pergolas

Wooden Decking and Cladding

Wooden Flooring

Log Cabins and Offices

Wooden Dog House