Designelle
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
Reviews (1)
    • Mangla's House, Designelle Designelle Dining roomAccessories & decoration Wood effect
    Mangla's House, Designelle Designelle KitchenLighting Wood effect
    Mangla's House

    DESIGNELLE (www.designelle.in www.lasercuting.in.com) is an interior design and execution firm(a team of 75 professionals) specialized in Corporate and Residential Interiors.We have a full fledged in house design and execution team comprising of Architects,Designers,Project Managers,Site engineers etc.

    DESIGNELLE have its own Home Furnishing Manufacturing units with LASER AND CNC CUTTING MACHINES in which we Manufacture all home furnishing products like :-  LASER AND CNC JALI , LAMPS, 3D WALL PANELS AND ALL OTHER CUSTOMIZED PRODUCTS.

    DESIGNELLE was founded on the belief that design has the power to transform our lives..We believe in GREEN SUSTAINABLE INTERIORS.We are creative problem solvers.Innovative design conceptualization and executing the same are our key strengths..We also believe in wasting less.

    To transform the quality of each space designed by us and thus impacting the branding and overall business of the client.To create a perfect convergence of design technology and research.To transform quality of living eventually.

    Services
    • Laser and CNC Cutting
    • Interiors and exterior
    • customized home furnishing products
    Service areas
    All India and New Delhi
    Company awards
    We have not participated in any awards.
    Address
    J-48, RAMESH NAGAR
    110015 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9873725720 www.designelle.in

    Reviews

    Antriksh Mangla
    over 4 years ago
