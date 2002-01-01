Legal disclosure

Suniti Bhimani’s interest in art and design started at a very young age, quickly developing into a passion. Through her second year of college she started free lancing and after the completion of her Bachelors of Business Management degree she then went ahead to take a diploma in Interior designing.

She maintains a balance between functionality and conceptual designs. Her style is modern and contemporary. Her visions are conceived within each space which are thoughtfully designed and have their own characteristics.

She was based out of Bangalore and has worked on various independent villas, apartments and a lifestyle boutique. She is now settled in Mumbai.