We our sculpture and temple construction services was started in the year 1960 with a very small beginning and over the years has grown leaps and bounds having gained goodwill and respect in the industry.

The founder late Mr. G. Thirumalai, a sthapathy by profession was a diploma holder in Hindu architecture has to his credit many stone carving of God, Goddess and many modern statues like Indira Gandhi and many world renowned leaders. Remarkable achievement in the career of late Mr. G. Thirumalai, is that the installation of Buddha Statue in the Centre of the Hussain Sagar Lake which is a landmark in Hyderabad, the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Mr. G.Thirumalai has visited the USA where he was invited to take up a temple project which was successfully competed and has gained laurels from the Indians residing in America.