LuckyBlue Exim Trader Private Limited
Artists & Artisans in Mamallapuram
    Gautama Buddha Statue in Black Stone, LuckyBlue Exim Trader Private Limited
    Gautama Buddha Statue in Black Stone, LuckyBlue Exim Trader Private Limited LuckyBlue Exim Trader Private Limited ArtworkSculptures Stone Black
    Gautama Buddha Statue in Black Stone, LuckyBlue Exim Trader Private Limited LuckyBlue Exim Trader Private Limited ArtworkSculptures Stone Black
    Gautama Buddha Statue in Black Stone
    God Shivalingam to India, LuckyBlue Exim Trader Private Limited
    God Shivalingam to India, LuckyBlue Exim Trader Private Limited LuckyBlue Exim Trader Private Limited ArtworkSculptures Stone Black
    God Shivalingam to India
    God Hanuman Statue to Munich, German, LuckyBlue Exim Trader Private Limited
    God Hanuman Statue to Munich, German
    Black Stone Statues to Brisbane, Australia, LuckyBlue Exim Trader Private Limited
    Black Stone Statues to Brisbane, Australia, LuckyBlue Exim Trader Private Limited LuckyBlue Exim Trader Private Limited ArtworkSculptures Stone Black
    Black Stone Statues to Brisbane, Australia, LuckyBlue Exim Trader Private Limited LuckyBlue Exim Trader Private Limited ArtworkSculptures Stone Black
    +2
    Black Stone Statues to Brisbane, Australia

    We our sculpture and temple construction services was started in the year 1960 with a very small beginning and over the years has grown leaps and bounds having gained goodwill and respect in the industry.

    The founder late Mr. G. Thirumalai, a sthapathy by profession was a diploma holder in Hindu architecture has to his credit many stone carving of God, Goddess and many modern statues like Indira Gandhi and many world renowned leaders. Remarkable achievement in the career of late Mr. G. Thirumalai, is that the installation of Buddha Statue in the Centre of the Hussain Sagar Lake which is a landmark in Hyderabad, the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Mr. G.Thirumalai has visited the USA where he was invited to take up a temple project which was successfully competed and has gained laurels from the Indians residing in America.

    Services
    • Stone Work
    • Temple Construction
    • Copper and Brass Metal Statues
    • Wood Statues and Design.
    Address
    Door No: 10-4, T.K.M Road
    603104 Mamallapuram
    India
    +91-8939995555 www.LuckyBlueEximTrader.com
