New materials and breakthrough technology have become integral part of the designs solutions offered by 3D Architecture Pvt. Ltd. As an architect it is a challenge to incorporate these in the traditional methods of planning which have proven sustainable throughout the centuries. Right from planning a house to planning Mega-Townships sustainability is the key factor which drives the design. The client today is well equipped with information and is receptive to the design ideas which are sensitive to the nature. And this trend has transformed the indoor living rooms into living spaces – indoors combined with outdoors. We are incorporating outdoor spaces as integral part of the structure where the courtyard/ terrace garden becomes very much a part of the rooms by just opening the sliding glass doors on the click of a button. This increased sensitivity of Clients is driving us to design spaces which are flexible, transformable and inclusive of the nature around.