Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
3D Architecture Pvt.Ltd.
Architects in Thane
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Aranca Mumbai Pvt.Ltd., 3D Architecture Pvt.Ltd. 3D Architecture Pvt.Ltd. Modern study/office
    Aranca Mumbai Pvt.Ltd., 3D Architecture Pvt.Ltd. 3D Architecture Pvt.Ltd. Modern study/office
    Aranca Mumbai Pvt.Ltd., 3D Architecture Pvt.Ltd. 3D Architecture Pvt.Ltd. Modern study/office
    +3
    Aranca Mumbai Pvt.Ltd.

    New materials and breakthrough technology have become integral part of the designs solutions offered by 3D Architecture Pvt. Ltd. As an architect it is a challenge to incorporate these in the traditional methods of planning which have proven sustainable throughout the centuries. Right from planning a house to planning Mega-Townships sustainability is the key factor which drives the design. The client today is well equipped with information and is receptive to the design ideas which are sensitive to the nature. And this trend has transformed the indoor living rooms into living spaces – indoors combined with outdoors. We are incorporating outdoor spaces as integral part of the structure where the courtyard/ terrace garden becomes very much a part of the rooms by just opening the sliding glass doors on the click of a button. This increased sensitivity of Clients is driving us to design spaces which are flexible, transformable and inclusive of the nature around.

    Service areas
    Thane
    Address
    400604 Thane
    India
      Add SEO element