Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Core Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Overview 10Projects (10) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Small Office interior , Core Design Core Design Commercial spaces
    Small Office interior , Core Design Core Design Commercial spaces
    Small Office interior
    2Bhk Interiors , Core Design Core Design Small bedroom
    2Bhk Interiors , Core Design Core Design Modern living room
    2Bhk Interiors , Core Design Core Design Modern living room
    2Bhk Interiors
    Office interior at Nariman Point , Core Design Core Design Commercial spaces
    Office interior at Nariman Point , Core Design Core Design Commercial spaces
    Office interior at Nariman Point , Core Design Core Design Commercial spaces
    +3
    Office interior at Nariman Point
    Shop in Shop , Core Design Core Design Commercial spaces
    Shop in Shop , Core Design Core Design Commercial spaces
    Shop in Shop , Core Design Core Design Commercial spaces
    Shop in Shop
    Kid's Bedroom , Core Design Core Design Modern style bedroom
    Kid's Bedroom , Core Design Core Design Modern style bedroom
    Kid's Bedroom , Core Design Core Design Modern style bedroom
    +1
    Kid's Bedroom
    Sales Office , Core Design Core Design Rustic style study/office Concrete
    Sales Office , Core Design Core Design Rustic style study/office Plywood
    Sales Office , Core Design Core Design Rustic style study/office Plywood
    +3
    Sales Office
    Show all 10 projects
    Core design has an experience of more than a decade which gave us  a confidence to turn the virtual dreams to reality. We understand the value of our client’s requirements ;cherish it by adding an aesthetic value also taking due care of every individual’s lifestyle .We are happy to take up challenges and experimenting on designing. We value maintaining professional relationship with our clients and their happiness is our ultimate motto Each individual counts to us so we design from CORE !..
    Services
    Interior Designer & Consultant l Turnkey Contractor's l P.M.C.
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    1/15,Triveni Sadan, Madhav Palav Marg, Currey Road,
    400012 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9819810513 www.core-design.in

    Reviews

    Amita Vijay Rumde
    Genuinely good piece of work...
    over 2 years ago
      Add SEO element