Estd. 1988 , Overseas Trading Corporation has a wide range of antique reproductions to offer to the niche market , from the victorian era in particular, along with constant innovations and trends from the contemporary market . Premium Quality and Timely Delivery is our mantra. We strive to bring the best out of Brass , Aluminum , Iron & Copper.
- Services
- Indian Metal Handicrafts Manufacturers & Exporters
- Service areas
- Across the Globe. and Moradabad
- Address
-
145-147, Lajpat Nagar
244001 Moradabad
India
+91-9761904545 overseastrading.in