Overseas Trading Corporation
Artists & Artisans in Moradabad
    Ceramic Finish Iron Lanterns
    Iron Furniture
    Casted Aluminum

    Estd. 1988 , Overseas Trading Corporation has a wide range of antique reproductions to offer to the niche market , from the victorian era in particular, along with constant innovations and trends from the contemporary market . Premium Quality and Timely Delivery is our mantra. We strive to bring the best out of Brass , Aluminum , Iron & Copper. 

    Services
    Indian Metal Handicrafts Manufacturers & Exporters
    Service areas
    Across the Globe. and Moradabad
    Address
    145-147, Lajpat Nagar
    244001 Moradabad
    India
    +91-9761904545 overseastrading.in
