ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT

Introduction:

THE MISSION

ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT is a platform where young, dynamic energetic enthusiastic Architects, Engineers, other Professionals and Associated Concerns are united together to make a global repute in the field of Architecture, Civil Engineering, Interior Designing, Landscaping, Turnkey Construction Jobs, etc.We endeavor to keep a good reputation and have a motto to strive today for a better tomorrow.

THE DREAM

We on behalf of ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT with glittering eyes and soaring ambitions have a definite dream to make ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT comes out in flying colours by rendering our best services with advance technology in the field of Architecture, Civil Engineering, Interior Designing, Landscaping and Turnkey Construction Jobs, to our honored and valued clients.

THE REALITY

ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT also deals with project like Interior and Landscape Designing, Environmental Planning, Space Maneuvering, Project Co-ordination, and Real Estate Consultation from Land survey, Soil Testing, up to Project completation includes planning, designing, structural consultation, Project sanctioning from any notified authority & last but not the least in the proper & acute supervision to see our honored clients projects coming up with great pride and grandeur.

1. Office Address / Telephone /Specialization:

OFFICE & STUDIO:

MAIN OFFICE & STUDIO:

45B, BAGHAJATIN PLACE, “AMELIA APARTMENT”,

(GROUND FLOOR)

BAGHAJATIN STATION ROAD

NEAR BAGHAJATIN STATION.

KOLKATA-700086

BRANCH OFFICE:

Ranisagar (West)

“Sagarika”

Burdwan-713101

TELEPHONE. 033-2425-0125

Mob. +91 983000 - 6396

OUR SPECIALISATION:

ARCHITECTURAL

ü Conceptualization & Planning

ü Sanctioning from any Local Authority

ü Detailed Drawings & Site Supervision

Ø CIVIL & STRUCTURAL

ü Structural Designs of any type

ü Economization through Computerized Structural Designs

ü Detailed Drawings & Site Supervision

Ø INTERIOR & LANDSCAPE DESIGNING

ü Design and Execution of any type of job along with our

Associated Sister Concerns

Ø GEOTECHNICAL & STRUCTURAL FIELDS

ü Soil testing of any type with report

ü Design and Execution of Pilling Jobs along with our Associated Sister Concerns

Ø TURNKEY CONSTRUCTION JOBS

ü Design and Execution of any type of job along with our Associated Sister Concerns

Ø REAL ESTATE CONSULTATION

ü To frame out the exact requirement of a project through Scientific Survey

Ø PROJECT MANAGEMENT

BANKER:

Ø “Archi space consultant”

Axis Bank,

Boral, Rakhit More,

P.S. - Sonarpur,

Kolkata- 700154

Some of our prestigious project works:

Design, Plan sanction, Tender Document preparation, Working drawing & Supervision of Three storied School Building at Kalyani Industrial Estate, Phase - I,

Under Kalyani Municipality

Client :Sri Aurobinda

Engineering Institute

Design, plan sanction & supervision of Arti memorial primary school project (site area 2 acre) at Kalyanpur,Asansol

Client:

Mr. Aakash Chowrasia

Design & execution of g+3 storied Residential Building at MOUZA - Balidanga, R. S. Plot No. - 1390/2791, L. R. Plot No. - 3556, C. S. Plot No. - 1390/P, L.O.P. No. - 363, L. R. Kh. No.-1988/2, J. L. No. - 35, Holding No. - 04, Ward No. - 13, P.S. & Dist. - Burdwan.

Client: Prem Candani

Preparation - sanction drawing and interior Design of residential building at Bonhooghly, Sonarpur,

Client: Sudip Kumar Dhar

Interior Design, Tender Document preparation, turnkey execution of P.N.B. Guest House at Burdwan.

Punjab National Bank

Mr. Ashok Dey

Preparation of Conceptual Design of Proposed Residential Township Project at Bhangar, New Town Action Area - 3

OMEX CITY

Preparation of Conceptual Design of Proposed Township Project , area 99.85 Bigha at Raichak

Raichak Ganges City - Sure shine group

Design of proposed Mahindra & Mahindra showroom & workshop ( 170 projects)

Client: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Head office:

Automotive sector

Mahindra towers,

Worli.

Zonal office: 7, Kyd Street, Kolkata.

Interior Design & Preparation of Architectural drawing and Supervision of Mahindra and Mahindra Service center (workshop) at Dalkhola

Yusuf Motors

Interior Design & Preparation of Architectural drawing and Supervision of Mahindra and Mahindra showroom at Dumka, Jharkhand

Himatsingka brothers

Client - Mr. Narayan Himatsingka

Preparation of Architectural drawing & Supervision and Interior Design of Mahindra and Mahindra Service center (workshop) at Jalpaiguri

Kar Automobile

Mr. Nitai Kar

Preparation of Architectural drawing and Supervision of Mahindra and Mahindra showroom at Rajnandgaon, Chattisgarh

Shivnath Automobile

Mr. N.K.Gupta

Interior Design & Preparation of Architectural drawing and Supervision of Mahindra and Mahindra Showroom & Workshop at Jagdalpur, Chattisgarh

Balaji Motors

Client –

Mr. Sonu Kapoor

Design of proposed Krishak Bazar (67 Nos.)

Design of proposed ECO -PARK (7 Nos.)

WEBCON Consulting (India) ltd.

Shilpa Bhavan

(3rd Floor),

31, black burn lane,

Kolkata - 700012

Interior Design, Tender Document preparation and Supervision of Punjab National Bank (4 projects) -

Indus, Bankura Bidhannagar, jalpaiguri Sukna, Darjeeling Jhilimili , Bankura Mr. B.N.Geddy

Interior Design, Tender Document preparation and Supervision of Canara Bank (5 projects) -

a. Kakdwip , South 24 PGS

b. Boalia , Nadia

c. Bathangachi , Nadia

d. Godhonpara , Murshidabad

e. Choto doulatpur, Purba medinipur

Mr. S.K.Das

Interior Design, Tender Document preparation and Supervision of Punjab & Sind Bank (2 projects) -

a. Srerampur, Hoogly

b. Zonal office, Kolkata - 01

Mr.

Manabendra Roy

No. of manpower to be deployed at your project phase:

Proprietor :

Rudranarayan Dutta

Architect

Architectural Planning, dealing with several projects, like Multi-storied Residential-cum-Commercial Complexes, Bungalows, Resorts & Hotels with rich landscaping, Interior designing from residential unit to business to office unit. Specialization on Housing.

Nabanita Biswas

Architect

Architectural Planning, dealing with several projects, like Multi-storied Residential Complexes, Resorts & Hotels, Auditoriums, Community Centers, Interior designing from residential unit to business to office unit. Specialization on Real Estate Consultation.

Biswajit Das

H.S Pass

Accounting the site expenditure.

Suranjan Halder

H.S Pass

Site supervision

Rajkumar Halder

I.T.I (civil)

Site supervision, Preparation of Working Drawings and Estimation.

Soma Pramanick

Dip. (Architecture)

Assistant Architect

Susmita Majumdar

Dip. (Architecture)

Assistant Architect

Priyanka Bishnu

Dip. (Architecture)

Assistant Architect

Associate Member (freelance) – Omkar Some (Structural Engineer)

Jayanta Chakroborty (Site supervisor)

SCOPE OF OUR SERVICES

FOR BUILDING PROJECTS

PART - 1: MUNICIPAL SANCTION STAGE

A) Preparation of Schematic Plans & Elevations and revisions thereof as may be necessary after interaction with the Client.

B) Preparation of the Architectural, Structural and Drainage drawings duly signed by respective personnel for Municipal Sanction.

C) Advising and assisting in getting necessary clearances for submission of the plans to the Building Department.

D) Submission of the drawings to the Municipal Corporation and assisting the client in obtaining all necessary sanctions.

PART - 2: CONSTRUCTION STAGE

A) Preparation of Estimate of Quantities and Materials, Estimate of Cost based on the market price, detailed specifications and supplying Architect’s Certified copy of Cost Estimate in specific proforma for Loan application.

B) Preparation of Phase-Wise Detailed Architectural & Structural Designs and Working Drawings In Proper Scales As Necessary For Construction. All Necessary Working Drawings For Civil, Architectural, Structural, Sanitary & Plumbing, Electrical And Air-Conditioning Will Be Supplied According To The Progress Of The Construction Works And Suggesting Colour Schemes.

C) Certification of completion and assisting in obtaining occupancy certificate.

D) Preparation and necessary approval of the As-built Drawings from the Municipal Corporation, if some minor modifications are made during the construction works in accordance with the Building Rules.

PART - 3: SUPERVISION STAGE

A) The Authorized Technical Representative of ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT (Architect/Engineer) will supervise the construction work at periodical intervals and as and when required, in order to ascertain that the works are carried out generally in accordance with the drawings and specifications.

B) The Authorized Technical Representative of ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT (Architect/Engineer) will explain and solve out any specific problems or quarries regarding drawings and construction works.

C) The Authorized Technical Representative of ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT (Architect/Engineer) may approve and certify the quality and standard of the materials supplied if the Client desires so.

D) Checking and Certification of all the measurements billed by the contractor.

FOR INTERIOR, LANDSCAPING & CIVIL TURNKEY PROJECTS

A) Preparation of Schematic Plans & Elevations, views and revisions thereof as may be necessary after interaction with the Client.

B) Preparation of the all sorts of necessary drawings for civil, sanitary & plumbing, electrical, drainage and air-conditioning.

C) Submission of the all approved drawings to the client for final approval.

D) Preparation of Budgetary Estimate with Material Specification as per client’s choice.

E) Preparation of phase-wise Detailed Working Drawings in proper scales as necessary for Execution.

F) The Authorized Technical Representative of ARCHI space consultant (Architect/Engineer/Supervisor) and its Associated Concerns will supervise the execution work at regular intervals as and when required, in order to ascertain that the works are carried out generally in accordance with the drawings and specifications.

OUR MOTO

ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT strongly believe in the fact that “TAJ MAHAL WOULD HAD NEVER BEEN CONSIDERED IN THE SEVEN WONDERS OF THE WORLD, IF SHAH JAHAN WOULD HAD INVITED QUOTATIONS AND HAD AWARDED THE ASSIGNMENT TO THE LOWEST ONE”.

ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT has a definite Moto to render best of our services to our Valued Clients with highly professional and technical approach as and when required. We also do research and development to make our clients stand high in this competitive world by using our all innovative cum contemporary scientific techniques to make a Project Cost Effective without any quality compromise.

Hence we, with lot of hopes and dreams, eagerly want to be associated with your esteemed Organization to prove ourselves in future.

