ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT
Introduction:
THE MISSION
ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT is a platform where young, dynamic energetic enthusiastic Architects, Engineers, other Professionals and Associated Concerns are united together to make a global repute in the field of Architecture, Civil Engineering, Interior Designing, Landscaping, Turnkey Construction Jobs, etc.We endeavor to keep a good reputation and have a motto to strive today for a better tomorrow.
THE DREAM
We on behalf of ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT with glittering eyes and soaring ambitions have a definite dream to make ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT comes out in flying colours by rendering our best services with advance technology in the field of Architecture, Civil Engineering, Interior Designing, Landscaping and Turnkey Construction Jobs, to our honored and valued clients.
THE REALITY
ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT also deals with project like Interior and Landscape Designing, Environmental Planning, Space Maneuvering, Project Co-ordination, and Real Estate Consultation from Land survey, Soil Testing, up to Project completation includes planning, designing, structural consultation, Project sanctioning from any notified authority & last but not the least in the proper & acute supervision to see our honored clients projects coming up with great pride and grandeur.
1. Office Address / Telephone /Specialization:
OFFICE & STUDIO:
MAIN OFFICE & STUDIO:
45B, BAGHAJATIN PLACE, “AMELIA APARTMENT”,
(GROUND FLOOR)
BAGHAJATIN STATION ROAD
NEAR BAGHAJATIN STATION.
KOLKATA-700086
BRANCH OFFICE:
Ranisagar (West)
“Sagarika”
Burdwan-713101
TELEPHONE. 033-2425-0125
Mob. +91 983000 - 6396
OUR SPECIALISATION:
ARCHITECTURAL
ü Conceptualization & Planning
ü Sanctioning from any Local Authority
ü Detailed Drawings & Site Supervision
Ø CIVIL & STRUCTURAL
ü Structural Designs of any type
ü Economization through Computerized Structural Designs
ü Detailed Drawings & Site Supervision
Ø INTERIOR & LANDSCAPE DESIGNING
ü Design and Execution of any type of job along with our
Associated Sister Concerns
Ø GEOTECHNICAL & STRUCTURAL FIELDS
ü Soil testing of any type with report
ü Design and Execution of Pilling Jobs along with our Associated Sister Concerns
Ø TURNKEY CONSTRUCTION JOBS
ü Design and Execution of any type of job along with our Associated Sister Concerns
Ø REAL ESTATE CONSULTATION
ü To frame out the exact requirement of a project through Scientific Survey
Ø PROJECT MANAGEMENT
BANKER:
Ø “Archi space consultant”
Axis Bank,
Boral, Rakhit More,
P.S. - Sonarpur,
Kolkata- 700154
Some of our prestigious project works:
Design, Plan sanction, Tender Document preparation, Working drawing & Supervision of Three storied School Building at Kalyani Industrial Estate, Phase - I,
Under Kalyani Municipality
Client :Sri Aurobinda
Engineering Institute
Design, plan sanction & supervision of Arti memorial primary school project (site area 2 acre) at Kalyanpur,Asansol
Client:
Mr. Aakash Chowrasia
Design & execution of g+3 storied Residential Building at MOUZA - Balidanga, R. S. Plot No. - 1390/2791, L. R. Plot No. - 3556, C. S. Plot No. - 1390/P, L.O.P. No. - 363, L. R. Kh. No.-1988/2, J. L. No. - 35, Holding No. - 04, Ward No. - 13, P.S. & Dist. - Burdwan.
Client: Prem Candani
Preparation - sanction drawing and interior Design of residential building at Bonhooghly, Sonarpur,
Client: Sudip Kumar Dhar
Interior Design, Tender Document preparation, turnkey execution of P.N.B. Guest House at Burdwan.
Punjab National Bank
Mr. Ashok Dey
Preparation of Conceptual Design of Proposed Residential Township Project at Bhangar, New Town Action Area - 3
OMEX CITY
Preparation of Conceptual Design of Proposed Township Project , area 99.85 Bigha at Raichak
Raichak Ganges City - Sure shine group
Design of proposed Mahindra & Mahindra showroom & workshop ( 170 projects)
Client: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Head office:
Automotive sector
Mahindra towers,
Worli.
Zonal office: 7, Kyd Street, Kolkata.
Interior Design & Preparation of Architectural drawing and Supervision of Mahindra and Mahindra Service center (workshop) at Dalkhola
Yusuf Motors
Interior Design & Preparation of Architectural drawing and Supervision of Mahindra and Mahindra showroom at Dumka, Jharkhand
Himatsingka brothers
Client - Mr. Narayan Himatsingka
Preparation of Architectural drawing & Supervision and Interior Design of Mahindra and Mahindra Service center (workshop) at Jalpaiguri
Kar Automobile
Mr. Nitai Kar
Preparation of Architectural drawing and Supervision of Mahindra and Mahindra showroom at Rajnandgaon, Chattisgarh
Shivnath Automobile
Mr. N.K.Gupta
Interior Design & Preparation of Architectural drawing and Supervision of Mahindra and Mahindra Showroom & Workshop at Jagdalpur, Chattisgarh
Balaji Motors
Client –
Mr. Sonu Kapoor
Design of proposed Krishak Bazar (67 Nos.)
Design of proposed ECO -PARK (7 Nos.)
WEBCON Consulting (India) ltd.
Shilpa Bhavan
(3rd Floor),
31, black burn lane,
Kolkata - 700012
Interior Design, Tender Document preparation and Supervision of Punjab National Bank (4 projects) -
Indus, Bankura Bidhannagar, jalpaiguri Sukna, Darjeeling Jhilimili , Bankura Mr. B.N.Geddy
Interior Design, Tender Document preparation and Supervision of Canara Bank (5 projects) -
a. Kakdwip , South 24 PGS
b. Boalia , Nadia
c. Bathangachi , Nadia
d. Godhonpara , Murshidabad
e. Choto doulatpur, Purba medinipur
Mr. S.K.Das
Interior Design, Tender Document preparation and Supervision of Punjab & Sind Bank (2 projects) -
a. Srerampur, Hoogly
b. Zonal office, Kolkata - 01
Mr.
Manabendra Roy
No. of manpower to be deployed at your project phase:
Proprietor :
Rudranarayan Dutta
Architect
Architectural Planning, dealing with several projects, like Multi-storied Residential-cum-Commercial Complexes, Bungalows, Resorts & Hotels with rich landscaping, Interior designing from residential unit to business to office unit. Specialization on Housing.
Nabanita Biswas
Architect
Architectural Planning, dealing with several projects, like Multi-storied Residential Complexes, Resorts & Hotels, Auditoriums, Community Centers, Interior designing from residential unit to business to office unit. Specialization on Real Estate Consultation.
Biswajit Das
H.S Pass
Accounting the site expenditure.
Suranjan Halder
H.S Pass
Site supervision
Rajkumar Halder
I.T.I (civil)
Site supervision, Preparation of Working Drawings and Estimation.
Soma Pramanick
Dip. (Architecture)
Assistant Architect
Susmita Majumdar
Dip. (Architecture)
Assistant Architect
Priyanka Bishnu
Dip. (Architecture)
Assistant Architect
Associate Member (freelance) – Omkar Some (Structural Engineer)
Jayanta Chakroborty (Site supervisor)
SCOPE OF OUR SERVICES
FOR BUILDING PROJECTS
PART - 1: MUNICIPAL SANCTION STAGE
A) Preparation of Schematic Plans & Elevations and revisions thereof as may be necessary after interaction with the Client.
B) Preparation of the Architectural, Structural and Drainage drawings duly signed by respective personnel for Municipal Sanction.
C) Advising and assisting in getting necessary clearances for submission of the plans to the Building Department.
D) Submission of the drawings to the Municipal Corporation and assisting the client in obtaining all necessary sanctions.
PART - 2: CONSTRUCTION STAGE
A) Preparation of Estimate of Quantities and Materials, Estimate of Cost based on the market price, detailed specifications and supplying Architect’s Certified copy of Cost Estimate in specific proforma for Loan application.
B) Preparation of Phase-Wise Detailed Architectural & Structural Designs and Working Drawings In Proper Scales As Necessary For Construction. All Necessary Working Drawings For Civil, Architectural, Structural, Sanitary & Plumbing, Electrical And Air-Conditioning Will Be Supplied According To The Progress Of The Construction Works And Suggesting Colour Schemes.
C) Certification of completion and assisting in obtaining occupancy certificate.
D) Preparation and necessary approval of the As-built Drawings from the Municipal Corporation, if some minor modifications are made during the construction works in accordance with the Building Rules.
PART - 3: SUPERVISION STAGE
A) The Authorized Technical Representative of ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT (Architect/Engineer) will supervise the construction work at periodical intervals and as and when required, in order to ascertain that the works are carried out generally in accordance with the drawings and specifications.
B) The Authorized Technical Representative of ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT (Architect/Engineer) will explain and solve out any specific problems or quarries regarding drawings and construction works.
C) The Authorized Technical Representative of ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT (Architect/Engineer) may approve and certify the quality and standard of the materials supplied if the Client desires so.
D) Checking and Certification of all the measurements billed by the contractor.
FOR INTERIOR, LANDSCAPING & CIVIL TURNKEY PROJECTS
A) Preparation of Schematic Plans & Elevations, views and revisions thereof as may be necessary after interaction with the Client.
B) Preparation of the all sorts of necessary drawings for civil, sanitary & plumbing, electrical, drainage and air-conditioning.
C) Submission of the all approved drawings to the client for final approval.
D) Preparation of Budgetary Estimate with Material Specification as per client’s choice.
E) Preparation of phase-wise Detailed Working Drawings in proper scales as necessary for Execution.
F) The Authorized Technical Representative of ARCHI space consultant (Architect/Engineer/Supervisor) and its Associated Concerns will supervise the execution work at regular intervals as and when required, in order to ascertain that the works are carried out generally in accordance with the drawings and specifications.
OUR MOTO
ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT strongly believe in the fact that “TAJ MAHAL WOULD HAD NEVER BEEN CONSIDERED IN THE SEVEN WONDERS OF THE WORLD, IF SHAH JAHAN WOULD HAD INVITED QUOTATIONS AND HAD AWARDED THE ASSIGNMENT TO THE LOWEST ONE”.
ARCHI SPACE CONSULTANT has a definite Moto to render best of our services to our Valued Clients with highly professional and technical approach as and when required. We also do research and development to make our clients stand high in this competitive world by using our all innovative cum contemporary scientific techniques to make a Project Cost Effective without any quality compromise.
Hence we, with lot of hopes and dreams, eagerly want to be associated with your esteemed Organization to prove ourselves in future.
---------------------------------------------xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx------------------------------------------------
- Services
- PROJECT CONSULTANCY WORK
- Interior Designing
- Service areas
- India
- All Interior & Exterior
- WESTBENGAL , INDIA
- Address
-
45B, BAGHAJATIN PLACE,AMELIA APARTMENT , GROUND FLOOR, BIRNAGAR , NEAR BAGHAJATIN STATION
KOLKATA-700086 Westbengal , India
India
+91-3324250125 www.archispaceconsultant.com