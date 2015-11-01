Your browser is out-of-date.

SquareDrive Living Spaces
Architects in Cochin
    contemporary design
    contemporary design
    Bedroom Interior

    Square Drive is an architectural company known for his excellency in design, interior and construction experienced in individual bungalow and commercial building design & construction. 

    Services
    • ​An architectural company doing Architectural designs
    • interior designs
    • Project Management and Construction.
    Service areas
    • Company service in India
    • and Middle East countries
    • Cochin
    Company awards
    2014 best individual bungalow design award from Cochin Chapter of designer's. Best interior designer award in 2014. Kerala entrepreneurs.
    Address
    G 84
    682036 Cochin
    India
    +91-9746064607 www.squaredrivehomes.com

    Reviews

    Geenius A
    Very sad service
    9 months ago
    Ajeen Krishn
    Poor Commitment.
    9 months ago
    Sujith S Nair
    No commitment and their approach is in an unprofessional manner.......
    9 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
