Studio Symbiosis is an architectural & interior design studio based in Delhi, London and Stuttgart involved in projects of various scales and sectors. The design philosophy is to create integrated design solutions imbibing amalgamated, efficient, robust and sustainable designs leading to performative architecture. The research and intent of the practice is to create performance as a design driver, to achieve Sustainable and Smart buildings.
This integration of performance based aesthetics exists in nature everywhere around us. Nature has tested and evolved these systems through iterative process to create robust and elegant design solutions. The complexity of the various subsystems are selectively articulated to generate the final design solution.
The practice believes that with computational tools it is possible to create elegant design solutions driven by performance. Performative ecologies can respond to various parameters integrated as design drivers.
The key projects from Studio Symbiosis are; Double Tree by Hilton Ahmedabad, Double Tree by Hilton Kathmandu, Taj Ahmedabad, Taj jodhpur, Trans Ganga Masterplan Kanpur, Allahabad Masterplan, Information Directorate Headquarters Lucknow, Punjab Kesari Headquarters Delhi, Design Hotel Rohtak to name a few.
Along with the project list the Partner of Studio Symbiosis Britta Knobel Gupta was recently honored with the prestigious "40 under 40 Europe Architects" that recognizes the excellence in the field of Architecture. Also they have been recently awarded the prestigious "iGen Architects of the future 2014", International property awards for best hotel project in India for Double Tree by Hilton Ahmedabad, Iconic Design for Best Master plan of the year for Kanpur Riverfront Development, German Design Award 2015 for best Urban Design of the year for Kanpur Riverfront Development. Studio Symbiosis has been recognized as the best Architectural practice in North India by Global Lifestyle Awards for 2015-16.
Alongside Studio Symbiosis gave a talk at TEDX Germany on Performative Architecture and were invited Speakers at the following; Smart Geometry Hong Kong, AIT congress Hamburg, Hospitality Development Sumit Mumbai, Hi Aim Hospitality conference Leela palace Delhi, to name a few.
- Company awards
- Britta Knobel Gupta wins the Europe “40 under 40 architects” award2015,“
- 2015 Global Lifestyle Award, Best Architectural Practice in North India.
- International Property Award, Best Hotel Project of the Year India, Double Tree by Hilton Ahmedabad
- German Design Award for Jajmau Redevelopment project
- 2014 Honored as Europe 40 under 40 architects 2014
Europe's most important and emerging young architects and designers from 2014
- Iconic Design Award 2014 Winner for Best Masterplan of the year
- iGen 2014, “Future Indian Architects” recognized by Architect and Interiors India
- WAN Urban Design project of the year, long list
- Facilitated by U.P. Chief Minister Hon. Akhilesh Yadav at the foundation stone ceremony of Trans Ganga Masterplan
- Trans Ganga Masterplan exhibited at India International Trade Fair, amongst various other locations in India
- Recognized by MGS Architecture as Future Practice
- Interview by World Architecture News, London
- Interview by Pulse Magazine, Germany
- 2013 Leaf Interior design award for best residential project of the year finalist
- 2010 Presentation of the project and honored by Hon. Sonia Gandhi during the foundation stone ceremony of Athletic Ripples
- 2007-2002 Finalist DRL 10 pavilion | AA School of Architecture.
- DAAD “Deutscher Akademischer Auslandsdienst” won by principal Architect Britta Knobel Gupta
- “ContractWorld Newcomer Award”—European Newcomer award received
- Address
d 79 sector 48 Noida
201301 Delhi Ncr
India
+91-1204226979 www.studio-symbiosis.com