DS Art Labs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chandigarh, Chandigarh, India
Reviews (2)
    DS Art Labs is an architectural illustration studio which provides innovative 3D rendering services. We have a team of highly talented architects, interior & exterior designers to ensure customized services to our clients. 
    We are expertise in providing following services :

    Exterior designing

    Interior designing

    Architectural Visualization

    Architectural Photograph

    We use advanced 3D technology and techniques to provide high quality designing and architectural services.

    Services
    • Interior designer
    • Exterior designing
    • Architectural Visualization
    Service areas
    Chandigarh, Mohali, and Ludhiana Panchkula
    Address
    #466, Sector 46/A
    160047 Chandigarh, Chandigarh, India
    India
    +91-9888833888 www.dsartlabs.com

    Reviews

    Aadesh Singh
    It was superb experience working with DS Art Labs. They are very good at their service and have very competitive price. I will definitely hire them in future for interior designing services.
    about 5 years ago
    Gavish Chotani
    about 1 month ago
