Dimensions
Interior Architects in Kolkata
    In Dimensions we believe in giving our clients not only a well designed space but a space which is ergonomically sound. The love for design within our members is the biggest asset we have which makes us cross limits. We design for simplicity but most importantly our inspiration comes from the land or area the project is being developed in also at the same time we love to experiment and take designing to the next level.

    Services
    • Consultation
    • Turn key Interior Design
    • Commercial
    • residential
    Service areas
    • All over India
    • Calcutta
    • Africa
    • Cameroon
    • kolkata
    Address
    26A, Southern Avenue, Kolkata- 700029
    700029 Kolkata
    India
    +91983087911608013455025
