Companies proprieter is sonali sharma(interior designer),who along with shammi sharma (an artist as well as a designer),has provided design solutions to showrooms,residences,hotels and small scale commercial project,with nearly twelve years of experience.Our design philosophy stresses a close link between the disciplines of architecture and interior decoration.The end results are rich environments defined by sophisticated color pallettes.We create wide variety of interiors from traditional to contemporary..We both hold degrees as bachelor of fine arts.Shammi is mostly into wall paintings and all different types of paintings,his work is also can be viewed on www.shammibannu.com