Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
mahak impressions
Interior Designers & Decorators in Jaipur
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • financers office, mahak impressions mahak impressions Office spaces & stores
    financers office, mahak impressions mahak impressions Office spaces & stores
    financers office, mahak impressions mahak impressions Office spaces & stores
    +2
    financers office
    jewellery showroom, mahak impressions mahak impressions ArtworkPictures & paintings
    jewellery showroom, mahak impressions mahak impressions ArtworkPictures & paintings
    jewellery showroom, mahak impressions mahak impressions ArtworkPictures & paintings
    +7
    jewellery showroom

    Companies proprieter is sonali sharma(interior designer),who along with shammi sharma (an artist as well as a designer),has provided design solutions to showrooms,residences,hotels and small scale commercial project,with nearly twelve years of experience.Our design philosophy stresses a close link between the disciplines of architecture and interior decoration.The end results are rich environments defined by sophisticated color pallettes.We create wide variety of interiors from traditional to contemporary..We both hold degrees as bachelor of fine arts.Shammi is mostly into wall paintings and all different types of paintings,his work is also can be viewed on www.shammibannu.com

    Service areas
    jaipur
    Address
    72 SHREE VIHAR BEHIND HOTEL CLARKS AMER
    302018 Jaipur
    India
    +91-9413342021
      Add SEO element