Wenzelsmith Interior Design Pvt Ltd
Designers in Bangalore
Projects

    Gloryfields Apartment - Bangalore
    Gloryfields Apartment - Bangalore, Wenzelsmith Interior Design Pvt Ltd Wenzelsmith Interior Design Pvt Ltd Classic style living room
    Gloryfields Apartment - Bangalore, Wenzelsmith Interior Design Pvt Ltd Wenzelsmith Interior Design Pvt Ltd Classic style living room
    +29
    Gloryfields Apartment - Bangalore
    Shobha Marvella
    Shobha Marvella, Wenzelsmith Interior Design Pvt Ltd Wenzelsmith Interior Design Pvt Ltd Modern living room
    Shobha Marvella, Wenzelsmith Interior Design Pvt Ltd Wenzelsmith Interior Design Pvt Ltd Modern living room
    +31
    Shobha Marvella
    Two BHK - Whitefield
    Two BHK - Whitefield, Wenzelsmith Interior Design Pvt Ltd Wenzelsmith Interior Design Pvt Ltd Classic style living room
    Two BHK - Whitefield, Wenzelsmith Interior Design Pvt Ltd Wenzelsmith Interior Design Pvt Ltd Classic style living room
    +14
    Two BHK - Whitefield

    At WenzelSmith, we believe in building the most awesome living experience. We build high-end creative interiors which are stylish, trendy and ergonomically suitable for your living space. WenzelSmith is one of the country's leading residential interior design and build firms, offering a range of services from complete furnishing of the home to custom furnishing for over 7 years and have created homes ranging from 1100 - 10000 sq.ft.

    Services
    Home interiors
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    560102 Bangalore
    India
    +91-7353034567 wsinteriors.in
