Stonehenge Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon, Haryana, India
    • Boutique Office in Sector 17, Gurgaon, Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Minimalist study/office
    Boutique Office in Sector 17, Gurgaon, Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Minimalist study/office
    Boutique Office in Sector 17, Gurgaon, Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Minimalist study/office
    +2
    Boutique Office in Sector 17, Gurgaon
    Apartment Design in Park View Spa, Gurgaon, Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Classic style dining room
    Apartment Design in Park View Spa, Gurgaon, Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Minimalist bedroom
    Apartment Design in Park View Spa, Gurgaon, Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Girls Bedroom
    +5
    Apartment Design in Park View Spa, Gurgaon
    Boutique Office in Supermart 1, Gurgaon, Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Eclectic style study/office
    Boutique Office in Supermart 1, Gurgaon, Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Eclectic style study/office
    Boutique Office in Supermart 1, Gurgaon, Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Eclectic style study/office
    +7
    Boutique Office in Supermart 1, Gurgaon
    Apartment renovation in Emaar Palm Springs Gurgaon, Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Apartment renovation in Emaar Palm Springs Gurgaon, Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Eclectic style dining room
    Apartment renovation in Emaar Palm Springs Gurgaon, Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    +4
    Apartment renovation in Emaar Palm Springs Gurgaon
    Corporate office in Spaze Business Park, Gurgaon , Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Minimalist museums
    Corporate office in Spaze Business Park, Gurgaon , Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Minimalist museums
    Corporate office in Spaze Business Park, Gurgaon , Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Minimalist museums
    +3
    Corporate office in Spaze Business Park, Gurgaon
    Four bedroom apartment in Gurgaon, Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Minimalist nursery/kids room
    Four bedroom apartment in Gurgaon, Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Minimalist dining room
    Four bedroom apartment in Gurgaon, Stonehenge Designs Stonehenge Designs Minimalist living room
    +4
    Four bedroom apartment in Gurgaon

    Stonehenge is a design studio based in Gurgaon, India.They are a team of architects and graphic designers with a passion to design, create and execute complete design assignments starting from inception of the concept to interweaving it with the space design while ensuring that everything is aligned to a single concept/story for the clients and the end user.

    They have been working for more than a decade now and have executed a multiple variety of projects including residences, spas, clinics, salons restaurants, cafes and offices. The designers at Stonehenge Designs believe that it is crucial to achieve utility along with aesthetics in every design, be it a brand building activity or space design. They strongly believe that every design they implement, should communicate the thought behind the design to the admirer .

    Stonehenge Designs comprises of a team of young and dynamic professionals from various walks of life and a strong team of skilled workers to carry out onsite work with the maximum quality and care.

    Service areas
    Gurgaon, Haryana, India
    Address
    103a AVA court First floor, Next to Park Hospital, Sector 47, Sohna road, Gurgaon
    122018 Gurgaon, Haryana, India
    India
    +91-9811174880 www.stonehengedesigns.co.in
