iSTUDIO Architecture
Architects in Dhokali, Thane West
Reviews (5)
Projects

    • apartment 101, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Modern living room
    apartment 101, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Modern dining room
    apartment 101, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Modern living room
    +6
    apartment 101
    aparment 801, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Eclectic style bedroom
    aparment 801, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Eclectic style nursery/kids room
    aparment 801, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Eclectic style nursery/kids room
    +7
    aparment 801
    Apartment 304, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Rustic style living room
    Apartment 304, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Rustic style living room
    Apartment 304, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Dining roomLighting
    +9
    Apartment 304
    Smart Kids Creation PreSchool and office, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Smart Kids Creation PreSchool and office, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Smart Kids Creation PreSchool and office, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Modern nursery/kids room
    +10
    Smart Kids Creation PreSchool and office
    Apartment 1201, the Address, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    Apartment 1201, the Address, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Apartment 1201, the Address, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Modern style bedroom
    +8
    Apartment 1201, the Address
    apartment 904, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Classic style living room
    apartment 904, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Classic style living room
    apartment 904, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    +15
    apartment 904
    Show all 8 projects

    Based in Mumbai, iSTUDIO architecture is a collaboration of architects, open to experiments and innovation in architecture and design.

    Refusing to cater to any typology of architecture,  iSTUDIO strives to respond to each project contextually be it clients requirements or site demands. Thus considering project circumstances, the firm gets involved in all aspects of the project- design, costing, selection of contractors, site execution and site supervision. We believe that architecture has an essential impact on every aspect of society and must be used responsibly. Each partner, having a background of alternative technologies and study of traditional methods and materials, contributes to the firm ideology and design with his or own experience. Experimentation in combining traditional methods of construction with innovations in technology gives our structures a rootedness in the local context, yet manifests a contemporary spirit in its interpretation. The levels of interaction between the client, the architects and the contractors vary in each project as per the client's requirements, demands, needs and budget. We aim to combine each aspect and present the client a design with complete solutions and possibilities. Each partner approaches the projects with a different attitude and tackles design issues as per his or her priority resulting in more comprehensive and resolved design solution. The role of each partner changes for each site. Each project goes through vigorous discussions and design sessions. The final product is the result of different approaches evolved into a design. Each project undergoes design analysis by partners individually and together. This ensures innovative  and refined solutions for all projects iStudio architecture is the result of a thought, a belief, an idea of architecture and design between partners- Shriya Parasrampuria, Prashant Dupare & Amit Patil- batchmates from Sir J.J college of architecture, Mumbai. With three different personalities, the partners believe that analysis and debate create a better design always.

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    MUMBAI and India
    Address
    G4, Building 19, Highland residency, Kolshet road
    400607 Dhokali, Thane West
    India
    +91-9920029769 www.istudioarchitecture.com/contact
