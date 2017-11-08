Your browser is out-of-date.

Heavenly Decor
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kanpur
    HEAVENLY DECOR is an interior design and execution firm(a team of 50 professionals) specialized in Healthcare,Corporate and Residential Interiors.We have a full fledged in house design and execution team comprising of Architects,Designers,Project Managers,Site engineers etc. HEAVENLY DECOR was founded on the belief that design has the power to transform our lives..We believe in GREEN SUSTAINABLE INTERIORS.We are creative problem solvers.Innovative design conceptualization and executing the same are our key strengths..We also believe in wasting less.

    To transform the quality of each space designed by us and thus impacting the branding and overall business of the client.To create a perfect convergence of design technology and research.To transform quality of living eventually.

    Services
    Interior Design consultancy and execution.A complete Turnkey solutions.Landscape Design
    Service areas
    • Residential Spaces Commercial Healthcare and Corporate Interiors in Hyderabad.
    • Kanpur
    Company awards
    We have not participated in any awards.
    Address
    130/195 L1, Bagahi , Kidwai Nagar
    208023 Kanpur
    India
    +91-9198717671

