Nifty Interio LLP is recognized as a full-service Interior Design Firm specializing in detailing and space planning. Clients who are looking for unique style of designs and products choose Nifty Interio LLP as a one stop destination to full ﬁll their interior desire and ultimately drive sales. Nifty designer team have direct access to a high-end design trends and ideas. This will help us understanding of the luxury client needs and desires is critical to all in house design, disciplines and projects.

Nifty Interio Whether yours is a modest family home or a estate, or a small business ofﬁce or a grand resort, Nifty is able to take on any size project and implement a beautiful design transformation. Our comp any maintains close relationships with top quality suppliers, ﬁne artisans, and the most skilled sub-contractors.