Nifty Interio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
    • PA Bachupally Residence , Nifty Interio Nifty Interio Modern living room Wood White
    PA Bachupally Residence , Nifty Interio Nifty Interio Modern living room Wood White
    PA Bachupally Residence , Nifty Interio Nifty Interio Modern dining room Wood Brown
    +41
    PA Bachupally Residence
    Residence Project with Modern and Colorful Design, Nifty Interio Nifty Interio Multimedia roomFurniture Wood White
    Residence Project with Modern and Colorful Design, Nifty Interio Nifty Interio KitchenBench tops Wood-Plastic Composite Red
    Residence Project with Modern and Colorful Design, Nifty Interio Nifty Interio Office spaces & stores Wood Yellow
    +3
    Residence Project with Modern and Colorful Design

    Nifty Interio LLP is recognized as a full-service Interior Design Firm specializing in detailing and space planning. Clients who are looking for unique style of designs and products choose Nifty Interio LLP as a one stop destination to full ﬁll their interior desire and ultimately drive sales. Nifty designer team have direct access to a high-end design trends and ideas. This will help us understanding of the luxury client needs and desires is critical to all in house design, disciplines and projects.

    Nifty Interio Whether yours is a modest family home or a estate, or a small business ofﬁce or a grand resort, Nifty is able to take on any size project and implement a beautiful design transformation. Our comp any maintains close relationships with top quality suppliers, ﬁne artisans, and the most skilled sub-contractors.

    Services
    • Interior Designer
    • Building Consultants and Interior Decorators
    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Address
    1st Floor, MIG—155, Sri Venkata Ramana Colony, 15th Phase KPHB Colony
    500072 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9553278124 niftyinterio.wordpress.com
