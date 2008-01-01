Your browser is out-of-date.

SDeG
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (5)
Projects

    • Femiint Health Clinic, SDeG SDeG Commercial spaces
    Femiint Health Clinic, SDeG SDeG Commercial spaces
    Femiint Health Clinic, SDeG SDeG Commercial spaces
    +4
    Femiint Health Clinic
    Shipara, SDeG SDeG Commercial spaces
    Shipara, SDeG SDeG Commercial spaces
    Shipara, SDeG SDeG Commercial spaces
    +3
    Shipara
    S-House, SDeG SDeG Modern houses
    S-House, SDeG SDeG Modern houses
    S-House, SDeG SDeG Modern pool
    +3
    S-House
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Company awards
    • featured on CNBCTV18—'young turks' http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w1dLIVpMtA
    • Venice Architecture Biennale 2012 – Palazzo Bembo, ‘Traces of Past and Future steps’
    • InCITE, Max Mueller Bhavan, Bangalore, October 2008
    • InCITE, Dakshina Chitra, Chennai | IHC, Delhi | KRunner-up awards at the regional and national levels, IIID 2013, Commercial workplace-large categoryochi |Hyderbad
    • InCITE,’ +91 Residences’ Max Mueller Bhavan, Bangalore | IHC, Delhi 
    Address
    #110,ground floor,2nd cross, 4th main,HAL 3rd ,Bangalore 560075
    560075 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8025291418 www.sdeg.in

    Reviews

    Bindu Madhavi
    Experienced and professional
    over 4 years ago
    Shreyas Dg
    Great service and solutions
    almost 6 years ago
    Alwin Mathew
    Calm getaway
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
