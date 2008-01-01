- Service areas
- bangalore
- Company awards
- featured on CNBCTV18—'young turks' http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w1dLIVpMtA
- Venice Architecture Biennale 2012 – Palazzo Bembo, ‘Traces of Past and Future steps’
- InCITE, Max Mueller Bhavan, Bangalore, October 2008
- InCITE, Dakshina Chitra, Chennai | IHC, Delhi | KRunner-up awards at the regional and national levels, IIID 2013, Commercial workplace-large categoryochi |Hyderbad
- InCITE,’ +91 Residences’ Max Mueller Bhavan, Bangalore | IHC, Delhi
- Address
-
#110,ground floor,2nd cross, 4th main,HAL 3rd ,Bangalore 560075
560075 Bangalore
India
+91-8025291418 www.sdeg.in