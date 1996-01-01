MAas Architects was conceived by two partners, Vivek puri & kamal Ratra, in the year 1996. Though a mid size firm having a team of 30 Architects,interior designers and Engineers the firm has achieved a large and impressive portfolio of completed projects over a period of 2 decades. Working across diverse typologies such as Residential, hospitality, retail, commercial and Institutional buildings; MAas has the expertise to undertake both architectural and interior design work. A professional commitment, based on trust and quality work together with an inherent focus on Spatial Planning, Design and Sustainability, helps MAas studio achieve long lasting and fruitful relationships with their clients.



Besides designing other services offered are Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Structural Engineering , quantity surveying, cost estimation and Construction administration through professional teams of associated consultants. Maas is a single point contact in all projects thus easing the drawing documentation for the clients. We are well equipped to serve a wide variety of clients and provide comprehensive design services.

The above functions are carried out realizing the “Time and the budget” constraints attached to the project. Corrective actions are carried out through constant and close supervision. As Architects we are involved in every stage of the project right from development of the program requirements, formulation of the design, The award of various orders & contracts, till the construction management / Supervision on the site and the final handing over the project.

The Design Studio comprises of multiple teams handling various aspects of a project. There are separate teams handling each projects. Each team is headed by a Team Leader (TL) with a group of architects assigned and are further supported by the QS and Interior team. Hence every project is goes through multiple levels of checking starting from Team members then the TL and then the partners.