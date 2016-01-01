Your browser is out-of-date.

ogling inches design architects
Architects in Pune
Reviews (9)
    Masemari Chinjabi Restaurant
    why jack lounge
    Eccentric House, Pune
    Aspirational Apartment
    onFire Restaurant, Pune

    Ogling Inches Design Architects has been named as the best residential and commercial interior designer in Pune involved in conceptualizing, designing and realizing a diverse array of residential, cultural and commercial projects. Our studio is a collaboration of architects, designers and contractors, that believe design is a practice of optimism.It is is Brain child of Prashant Kulshreshtha, He has Ten years of experience in designing residential and commercial projects, working with Christopher Charles Benninger Architects and Paranjape Schemes.It endeavors to create each project unique in itself researching over the international interior design trends and International architectural works. It has been also named into Top 50 GenNxt designers of India 2017.Ogling inches can handle almost 15 projects at a time. With time and unique designs Ogling inches has acquired an image of Experts in commercial & residential interiors and architecture in Pune. With our experience we are also able to offer End to End design solutions to our clients. Ogling Inches commits to execute projects with fastest delivery timeline and tightest budgets.

    Services
    • architecture
    • Interior
    • Turnkey interior
    • Furniture design
    Service areas
    Pune, Mumbai, and maharashtra
    Address
    203, Square Elegance, Prabhat Nagar Rd, behind Amrita Veg Restaurant, Baner
    411045 Pune
    India
    +91-9503033775 oglinginches.com
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    Sandeep Patil
    Based on internet searches and other social media reviews, we shortlisted Prashant & his team (Ogling Inches) to provide their interior design services to us as we were about to begin our journey to design our dream home. I can tell with my interaction with Prashant, he is passionate about his work and with experience he brings to the table is invaluable. Best part is he understood our requirements at initial stages and had given us smart inputs which had "WOW" factor to them. The decor selection recommendations by his team made our job easy at latter stage. If you are looking for interior designer with strong vendor support in Pune and want to explore contemporary design elements for your home, Ogling Inches is the way to go.
    5 months ago
    Gargi Singh
    We contacted Prashant just looking at his website and designs, and are thankful for the rest of our lives for going with that decision!! For our 3.5BHK, we had met various designers in the past but had not found the distinguishing factor of mixing minimalist design with style. Most of the solutions offered were very standard. Prashant takes customisation to a new level. The team generally runs ahead of schedule, is very responsive and will correct things if they don't turn like they were agreed upon. The cost estimation provided gives the rate and area so we are very clear upfront on what we are about to pay for the same.. There is absolutely no deviation in it from start till the end. His creations are as aesthetic as they are functional. We didn't opt for false ceilings and he still has calculated the lumens required per room and gave us beautiful optimum modern lighting. His idea on the tree house for kids and pond with fishes is super hit. Most importantly, he continues to be as reachable and responsive even after the project has been handed over. We moved in our house more than 2 years back and Prashant and team are available at the drop of a hat - for as small as an item like fixing Diwali lights and lanterns. Can't ask for more! Thank you Prashant, Anubhavi, Urvija and the complete back-end team of carpenters, electricians, plumbers, painters. I truly wish the team of Ogling Inches super resounding success in the future.
    6 months ago
    Shitu Mishra
    Quality work is good. They are very punctual in their work. I feel fully satisfied. Money worth of the work done.
    over 2 years ago
      Add SEO element