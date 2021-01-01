Your browser is out-of-date.

Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)
Interior Designers & Decorators in Surat, Gujarat, India
Reviews (6)
    +29
    bardoli swar-18
    WALL MURAL (WALL RELIEF)
    pooja room
    modern bedroom

    hello, i m kamal, (founder of drastikon designer consultant)

    i like to create something new bcoz i believe in creation, i m interior designer and painter too,i love my job what i m done i also do trunky project on interior, architects, landscaping, planning and art related any things.


    for future inquiry

    http://www.drashtikon.com/General/Inquiry.aspx

    Services
    • Architectural Designer
    • Landscape Designer
    • Art Designer
    • Interior Designer
    • Turnkey Project Contractor
    • Planner
    • vaastu consultant
    • interior decorator
    Service areas
    Surat and All Over In India
    Address
    435,tulsi arcade,near tulsi residancy,sudama chowk, surat
    395006 Surat, Gujarat, India
    India
    +91-9825447875 www.drashtikon.com

    Reviews

    Tuleep k Goradiya Tuleep k Goradiya
    best interior designer in Surat !!! appreciated !!!
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: January 2021
    Swati Sonvane 20 Swati Sonvane 20
    best interior designer in Surat !!! appreciated !!!
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: January 2021
    Swati Sonvane 20 Swati Sonvane 20
    value for money ....simply superb
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Show all 6 reviews
