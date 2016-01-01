Your browser is out-of-date.

modi srivastava and associates
Architects in Vadodara
    • We are a 23 year old firm into hardcore architecture . Our essence of Architecture is a service to human kind and society. We believe in sustainable and environment friendly architecture , an architecture which is a gift for coming generations. 

    Services
    Architecture and Interiors.
    Service areas
    vadodara
    Company awards
    NDTV grohe for commercial at national level in 2016 and first runner up in heritage at same awards .
    Address
    16 manisha , vasna road , baroda.
    390020 Vadodara
    India
    +91-9825252600 www.modiSrivastava.com

    Reviews

    Yashant Shah
    Very Good Service.
    7 months ago
    abhay date
    Wonderful place
    8 months ago
