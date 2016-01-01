We are a 23 year old firm into hardcore architecture . Our essence of Architecture is a service to human kind and society. We believe in sustainable and environment friendly architecture , an architecture which is a gift for coming generations.
- Services
- Architecture and Interiors.
- Service areas
- vadodara
- Company awards
- NDTV grohe for commercial at national level in 2016 and first runner up in heritage at same awards .
- Address
16 manisha , vasna road , baroda.
390020 Vadodara
India
+91-9825252600 www.modiSrivastava.com