Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Innerspace
Architects in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Overview 10Projects (10) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • PARAS VILLA, Innerspace Innerspace Classic style houses
    PARAS VILLA, Innerspace Innerspace Colonial style living room
    PARAS VILLA, Innerspace Innerspace Colonial style bathroom
    +13
    PARAS VILLA
    Pavitra Nandan, Innerspace Innerspace Modern houses
    Pavitra Nandan, Innerspace Innerspace Modern style bedroom
    Pavitra Nandan, Innerspace Innerspace Modern style bedroom
    +26
    Pavitra Nandan
    AYODHYA BUNGALOW, Innerspace Innerspace Modern living room
    AYODHYA BUNGALOW, Innerspace Innerspace Modern dining room
    AYODHYA BUNGALOW, Innerspace Innerspace Modern bathroom
    +25
    AYODHYA BUNGALOW
    SANSKRUTI BUNGALOW, Innerspace Innerspace Modern dining room
    SANSKRUTI BUNGALOW, Innerspace Innerspace Modern living room
    SANSKRUTI BUNGALOW, Innerspace Innerspace Modern living room
    +10
    SANSKRUTI BUNGALOW
    Interior Residence Design , Innerspace Innerspace Modern style bedroom
    Interior Residence Design , Innerspace Innerspace Modern style bedroom
    Interior Residence Design , Innerspace Innerspace Modern bathroom
    +12
    Interior Residence Design
    Interior and Exterior Residence Design , Innerspace Innerspace Modern garden
    Interior and Exterior Residence Design , Innerspace Innerspace Modern bathroom
    Interior and Exterior Residence Design , Innerspace Innerspace Modern living room
    +5
    Interior and Exterior Residence Design
    Show all 10 projects

    we are in to design & built of hi end residential and commercial projects. We operate pan India...

    Services
    • Architects
    • Design & Build
    • Interior Designers
    • Turnkey Projects
    • New Builds
    • Renovations
    Service areas
    • Madhya Pradesh
    • Maharashtra
    • Rajhasthan
    • uttarpradesh & south India..
    • Mumbai
    • India
    Company awards
    Society interiors & CW interiors..
    Address
    703 cenre point, next to Kohinoor hotel, Andheri east.
    400059 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9833185947 www.innerspacegroup.com
      Add SEO element