Gurooji Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • Tadoba Serene Stay Resort, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Tropical style hospitals
    Tadoba Serene Stay Resort, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Tropical style hospitals
    Tadoba Serene Stay Resort, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Tropical style hospitals
    +19
    Tadoba Serene Stay Resort
    SA Paradise, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Commercial spaces
    SA Paradise, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Commercial spaces
    SA Paradise, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Commercial spaces
    +23
    SA Paradise
    Mayur Multiplex, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Commercial spaces
    Mayur Multiplex, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Commercial spaces
    Mayur Multiplex, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Commercial spaces
    +3
    Mayur Multiplex
    Banda Central, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Commercial spaces
    Banda Central, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Commercial spaces
    Banda Central, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Commercial spaces
    +10
    Banda Central
    Tadoba Serene Stay, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Tropical style hospitals
    Tadoba Serene Stay, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Tropical style hospitals
    Tadoba Serene Stay, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Tropical style hospitals
    +17
    Tadoba Serene Stay
    Bhopal Apartment, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Small bedroom
    Bhopal Apartment, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Small bedroom
    Bhopal Apartment, Gurooji Designs Gurooji Designs Small bedroom
    +1
    Bhopal Apartment
    Gurooji Design Studio is a practice based in Mumbai and Dubai. It has been a challenging journey to serve in the city known for its luxury shopping, ultra modern architecture and lively night life. In the past 10 years we have commissioned wide range of interior design projects for clubs, offices, hotels & restaurants, events, exhibition trade show displays & luxury residential interiors. Each of the spaces requires specific approach to maximize utility potential. We work closely with the clients requirements in a collaborative process to transform spaces into dynamic and efficient environments. Please contact us for a discussion on your next project.

    Services
    • Interior design consultancy.
    • architecture design
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Dubai
    • Sharjah
    • Nagpur
    • Bangalore
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Address
    28 Zenab Niwas, L J Road, Mahim.
    400028 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-7517085192 www.guroojidesign.com

    Reviews

    Rani S
    Our family hired Gurooji Design team for a complete remodel of our 4BHK Villa. We were very impressed with the high level of professionalism by the design team and contractors they had recommended. All questions were addressed in a timely manner, the contractor met deadlines on time or early, and project stayed within budget. All team members had an extremely strong work ethic. Most importantly, the team listened to us and worked diligently to create an incredible re-design of our family Villa. Before we could tell you everything we hated about our old villa. Now we can't pick our favorite feature. Our villa re-design was a great experience and will use Gurooji Design again. Ramesh Iyer was our project designer. Let me quote my kids, "Ramesh is gone! Will we ever see him again?"
    almost 5 years ago
    Project date: June 2016
