Everyone who visits the Kapadia residence at Marine Drive describes the woodwork and fine patterns in the furniture throughout the apartment differently. Some compare it to astronomical bodies, others say it resembles a painting, and a few believe it looks like patterns from ancient Indian temples. The designer behind these, Pooja Khandelwal, however, feels her designs on wood are a combination of various elements - or sometimes are abstract representations of the sun, nature or everyday objects.'

When Pooja takes up an assignment, she first tries to imagine possibilities to enhance the original features of the existing space. She believes design to be a powerful tool to use what one already has and maximise the output - 'a space overhaul may not always have to be a complete revamp. People sometimes miss out on the strengths of a space and its capabilities are lost to the layman's eye.' This is where Pooja's expertise lie - in unleashing the potential of a space and enhancing it with intricate detailing and nuances of design. Her work reflects her penchant for innovation and desire to challenge existing design structures and processes.

With a Diploma in Interior Designing from IIFT, New Delhi and Specialisation in Furniture Design from Indian Institute of Design, New Delhi, Pooja has structured many residential, commercial and retail spaces.