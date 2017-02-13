Your browser is out-of-date.

Fabros Interiors
Interior Architects in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Reviews (5)
    • Malhotra's Residency, Fabros Interiors Fabros Interiors Modern walls & floors MDF Amber/Gold
    Malhotra's Residency, Fabros Interiors Fabros Interiors Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood Wood effect
    Malhotra's Residency, Fabros Interiors Fabros Interiors Living roomLighting MDF Amber/Gold
    Malhotra's Residency
    Jain's residency, Fabros Interiors Fabros Interiors Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Jain's residency, Fabros Interiors Fabros Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Jain's residency, Fabros Interiors Fabros Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting
    Jain's residency

    We don’t renovate spaces, we transform them

    Here at Fabros Interiors we provide you comfortable and practical spaces that helps you build your dream home with complete functionality.No matter how small or big your budget is, our team of professional designers will always be there to help you.

    Looking for some Vastu compliant designs? Don’t worry we have got you covered. We provide complete Vastu consultancy for your home that blends with the designs by our professional in-house Vastu experts.

    Services
    • Interior Design consultancy
    • turnkey projects
    • vastu consultancy
    • 3D visualisation
    Service areas
    • delhi ncr
    • noida
    • Ghaziabad
    • Uttar Pradesh
    • India
    Address
    26A jindal market, Shyam park extension, rajindra nagar
    201005 Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
    India
    +91-9582742595

    Reviews

    National Food Laboratory [NFL] Ghaziabad
    over 2 years ago
    Neelam Jain
    good work, impressed with the ideas
    about 2 years ago
    sachin malhotra
    One stop solutions for all your interior needs.
    about 2 years ago
