Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Studio 79
Blacksmith in Bangalore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Door locks and door hardware by Studio 79, Studio 79 Studio 79
    Door locks and door hardware by Studio 79, Studio 79 Studio 79
    Door locks and door hardware by Studio 79, Studio 79 Studio 79
    +14
    Door locks and door hardware by Studio 79

    Studio 79, is a Bangalore based residential and commercial door locks and door hardware solution provider that has been catering to the construction industry since its conception in 2007. They are distributors for the worlds' leading hardware brands like Yale, Stanley and Baldwin. It is led by a dedicated team which consists of people with backgrounds in interior design, contracting, manufacturing and marketing. They work closely with Architects, builders and dealers. It is a sister company of Trade Links Corporation- a leading manufacturer and trader in Commercial Kitchen Equipment since 1977. Studio 79 aims to bring many more leading brands of the world to India in the near future.

    Services
    Installation and Maintenance of Door Locks and Door Hardware
    Service areas
    bangalore and India
    Company awards
    http://www.thisweekbangalore.com/studio-79-launches-bespoke-luxury-hardware-by-baldwin-in-bangalore/
    Address
    79, SJP Road
    560002 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8041144715 www.studio79hardware.com

    Reviews

    Sridhara C B
    10 months ago
    Sooraj Hegde
    almost 3 years ago
    rohan r
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element