Studio 79, is a Bangalore based residential and commercial door locks and door hardware solution provider that has been catering to the construction industry since its conception in 2007. They are distributors for the worlds' leading hardware brands like Yale, Stanley and Baldwin. It is led by a dedicated team which consists of people with backgrounds in interior design, contracting, manufacturing and marketing. They work closely with Architects, builders and dealers. It is a sister company of Trade Links Corporation- a leading manufacturer and trader in Commercial Kitchen Equipment since 1977. Studio 79 aims to bring many more leading brands of the world to India in the near future.