We are a small interior designing and fabrication firm based in N.C.R. (National Capital Region). As a small company, attention to detail is paramount and we work with varying levels of budgets - from small intimate spaces to large projects with limited budgets.

Our work includes sourcing and procurement of the best materials and decorative accessories to the commissioning of bespoke cabinetry. Enormous importance is placed on your needs and ideas in order to create stylish and innovative interiors.

We offer bespoke services in the following areas:

 - Showrooms Designing and Complete Interior Fabrication work.

 - Corporate Office Designing and Complete Interior Fabrication work.

 - Exhibition Stall Designing and Complete Interior Fabrication work.

 - Residential Flat / Villa ? Bunglow Designing and Complete Interior Fabrication work.

We can design and implement the ideas to complement an existing space or create something new.

We specialize in High End Showrooms, Offices, Exhibition Stalls and Commercial interior designing and Fabrication services.

We can assist you with every aspect of your requirement and professionally manage the entire project. Our in-house team of experts will assist you in every stage of the project, from making your initial art & furniture selections, to interior design and fabrication by our experienced team.